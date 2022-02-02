"I'm rebranding to just Valky": Valkyrae mocks Addison Rae after spotting her blue light product advertisement

Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter has changed her Twitter profile name to "Just Valky" after spotting an advertisement on Addison Rae regarding her new skincare product that "protects against blue light and pollution."

The skincare spray, titled 'Screen Break,' has already been subject to a large amount of mockery and backlash, a majority of which compared it to Hofstetter's now-defunct RFLCT skincare line.

"I'M REBRANDING TO JUST VALKY LOL HOW IS THIS REAL?!"

Valkyrae nods to the similarity between Addison Rae's Screen Break and her RFLCT product

Addison Rae's newly-launched skincare mist 'Screen Break' has been making waves owing to its similarity to Hofstetter's failed skincare line, RFLCT.

Soon after the Twitch streamer spotted the advertisement for Rae's product, she immediately tweeted out a joke regarding the whole situation, nodding to how she and Rae held a similar name and were in similar situations.

Hostetter exclaimed that she wouldn't have been surprised if "it's the same company," a reference to the company that she collaborated with when working on RFLCT.

What are your thoughts? Addison Rae launched a new skin care mist called Screen Break that protects against blue light and pollution. IM REBRANDING TO JUST VALKY LOL HOW IS THIS REAL?! I wouldn't be surprised if it's the same company🙃

Hofstetter's attempt at a skincare line ended in disaster, soon after it was announced to the public. Backlash had poured in at the idea of marketing skincare as a protection from "blue light," which is said to not be as harmful as it was made out to be.

The RFLCT saga ended weeks after it took off, with everyone having moved on and Hostetter apologizing and reflecting on the situation and the way it was handled. As such, spotting Addison Rae entering a new, similarly marketed venture has been surprising for her, to say the least.

For now, Hofstetter has switched the display name on her official Twitter account to "Just Valky," a nod to the tweet and a dig at Addison Rae.

Followers react to Valkyrae's tweet on Addison Rae's blue light product

Many of Hofstetter's friends replied, seemingly in disbelief at the existence of 'Screen Break.'

Several users pointed out how the advertisements were allegedly very similar, alluding to the theory that the company behind Hofstetter's RFLCT may be the same one behind Addison Rae's 'Screen Break.'

PhoenixBeat☀️🌱 @RandyRerdyMadur @Valkyrae Bruh thats just sketchy if it is the same company then she also got scammed @Valkyrae Bruh thats just sketchy if it is the same company then she also got scammed

abs @jodisvalkyrae @Valkyrae even the promo video looks exactly the same i wouldn’t be surprised either @Valkyrae even the promo video looks exactly the same i wouldn’t be surprised either

KD @KD311011 @Valkyrae Ohmygoodness! The concept is too similar. It could be the same tbh haha @Valkyrae Ohmygoodness! The concept is too similar. It could be the same tbh haha

sea @monstredesmersa @Valkyrae they scribbled valky out on the contracts and put addison on top fr @Valkyrae they scribbled valky out on the contracts and put addison on top fr

ً @tinaIuvrs nah because that new SCREEN BREAK advertisement, why does it look exactly the same?? they’re using the same fonts, they have addison RAE endorsing it?? that’s so suspicious, i don’t want to sound all conspiracy theory and reach but this feels… nah because that new SCREEN BREAK advertisement, why does it look exactly the same?? they’re using the same fonts, they have addison RAE endorsing it?? that’s so suspicious, i don’t want to sound all conspiracy theory and reach but this feels…

Addison Rae is yet to comment on the whole situation, with fans eagerly waiting to hear what she has to say. Meanwhile, her product is currently available for purchase on Sephora's official site, priced at $20 for a 3.2 oz bottle.

