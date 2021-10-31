The end of Valkyrae's RFLCT

Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter’s RFLCT skincare brand has been officially shut down after being announced less than two weeks ago on October 19, 2021.

Valkyrae has come under close scrutiny from the community due to RFLCT’s questionable claims. The brand’s website claimed that its products protected people’s skin from harmful blue light that is emitted from digital devices.

After weeks of drama during which Valkyrae was rumored to be looking for a way out of her contract with RFLCT, the company has now been shut down. According to a statement on the official website, the brand’s owners have terminated the brand and decided to move on to new projects.

RFLCT shuts down days after Valkyrae is rumored to be looking for a way out of her contract

Valkyrae had signed on as the co-founder of RFLCT and had aggressively marketed the product. The streamer initially promised via a Twitter voice note that the website would soon be updated with the proper information of the product line. However, her contract made it impossible for her to make the research behind RFLCT public, which led to further complications.

A few days ago, Valkyrae’s conversation on Discord with fellow streamer Ludwig Ahgren was leaked. The streamer can be seen claiming that she is in a legal battle with RFLCT to get out of the contract. The firm wanted her to make tailored statements related to her exit from RFLCT before being relieved of her contractual obligations.

Valkyrae could also be seen claiming that she was under the impression that RFLCT was a trustworthy brand due to renowned beauty firm ULTA's $4 million investment in it. Valkyrae said that RFLCT did not seem to care about the damage they have caused to her reputation. Rae also stated that there was still hope of her getting out of the contract as she did not sign one of the documents that she was expected to.

The circumstances behind RFLCT shutting down are currently unclear. It might be the result of the pressure applied by Valkyrae and her legal team or simply the result of criticism that the company has received on social media in recent weeks. The official statement stated that the owners still believe in RFLCT’s formulations, but upon further reflection, have decided to move on .

