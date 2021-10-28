Valkyrae and Ludwig's leaked Discord DMs indicate Rae may be forced to make tailored statements for RFLCT products

Earlier today, multiple screenshots of an alleged conversation between streamer Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter and Ludwig Ahgren were leaked on Twitter.

The leaked messages suggest that Valkyrae is being forced to make false statements with respect to the RFLCT brand. In the past few days, the streamer has received a plethora of criticism due to false claims that RFLCT made related to their product range.

The company stated on its website that the products protect people’s skin from blue light that is emitted from digital screens, which turned out to be a contentious claim. In the leaked messages, Valkyrae can be seen claiming that she was under the impression that RFLCT was trustworthy, especially because the renowned beauty chain Ulta Beauty, Inc. invested a total of $4 million in RFLCT.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky In a recently leaked chat between Valkyrae and Ludwig, it seems she may be possibly leaving her contract with RFLCT



Citing how they don’t even realize how much this has ruined her brand, and how she might just have to leave In a recently leaked chat between Valkyrae and Ludwig, it seems she may be possibly leaving her contract with RFLCTCiting how they don’t even realize how much this has ruined her brand, and how she might just have to leave https://t.co/gwhU8H85HO

Valkyrae’s leaked Discord DMs with Ludwig Ahgren suggest she's being forced to make tailored statements for RFLCT products

The leaked message were shared on Twitter by the host of Esports Talk, Jake Lucky. The screenshots contain an alleged conversation between Valkyrae and Ludwig, with the RFLCT co-founder claiming that the company is forcing her to make tailored statements. Valkyrae claimed that RFLCT does not care about the damage to her reputation that has been caused due to the controversy.

The streamer can be seen regretting her decision to allow RFLCT to keep their research private, and claimed that Ulta has invested $4 million in the brand. She also said that RFLCT is trying to get her to release the following statement before she is allowed to leave the contract:

“While I will still be using RFLCT products, I hope nothing but the best for this passionate team.”

Ludwig claimed that a controversial celebrity endorsement from a streamer is bound to get more attention than one from an actor because content creators tend to engage with their audience on a more direct level.

However, it appears as if there is still hope for Valkyrae to get out of the situation as she did not sign one of the contracts that she was required to. The screenshots suggest that Valkyrae is currently involved in a complex legal battle with RFLCT. The streamer has in recent days deleted all her social media posts related to the company.

Apart from the criticism for promoting the brand, Valkyrae was also criticized by the community for claiming that none of her friends tried to reach out to her with respect to the lack of information on RFLCT’s website. The streamer claimed via a voice note that she was trying to get the company to update its website to include the relevant research, but this didn't pan out.

RFLCT claims that they cannot reveal the research due to copyright and must protect their product from imitators. As per the screenshots, it now seems that Valkyrae is effectively one of the victims, and is trying to get out of the signed contract.

