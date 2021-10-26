The aftermath of Valkyrae's RFLCT Scam: Scarred friendships, self-doubt, and drama

Valkyrae made things a lot worse for herself regarding the RFLCT controversy after she addressed the issue in a livestream on October 23. Fellow streamer Mizkif called her to end the livestream before she did further damage, but she had already done loads by then. She name-dropped friends who had or had not been there for her and made very ambiguous statements regarding her involvement with RFLCT, even going to the extent of saying that she did not wish to be involved any longer.

Naturally, this begs for discussion regarding the obvious topic - the aftermath of this entire disaster.

What went down in Valkyrae's livestream addressing the RFLCT drama

Valkyrae shared some vital information during her livestream addressing the RFLCT drama. She revealed that she did not know that the research conducted would not be linked on the official RFLCT website, in spite of being closely associated with the project for two years. Furthermore, she stated that although she had seen the research herself, the studies could not be published on the website since the data could be "stolen by other companies".

As expected, this reasoning did not convince most viewers.

Joel @joelmate099 Valkyrae's response to her lotion scam is basically "just trust me bro" and then just her calling out here friends.the most crazy bit of this is she will get away from this Valkyrae's response to her lotion scam is basically "just trust me bro" and then just her calling out here friends.the most crazy bit of this is she will get away from this

What surprised the Twitter community a lot more, however, was how Valkyrae spoke about her friends reaching out to her during the entire controversy. She name-dropped streamers who had or had not supported her during the scam. The 29-year-old called out streamers for not having informed her of the lack of information on the website, specifically throwing shade at Hasanabi and Pokimane.

The aftermath of Valkyrae's livestream

After Mizkif convinced Valkyrae to end the livestream, there was a lot of speculation about how other streamers would react to what she said. This curiosity was mostly pertaining to Pokimane, since the two of them are close friends. Pokimane, however, handled the situation very maturely, saying that she understood why Valkyrae expected her friends to support her, but she also understood that other streamers were simply trying to protect themselves and their own reputation.

However, not every streamer was so gentle in their response to the livestream. xQc, for instance, made it clear that Valkyrae was in the wrong for throwing her friends under the bus because they did not inform her about the lack of information on the website. Especially since — he went on to add — it was her job.

Valkyrae, however, later clarified that she was not blaming her friends for any of the controversy, even if her tone seemed accusatory.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Valkyrae has now removed all tweets related to RFLCT from her official Twitter page. It looks like after overcomplicating things extensively, Valkyrae has now decided to remain silent about the controversy until she processes the situation and gains more clarity.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee