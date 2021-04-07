Ludwig is just 69k subs away from overthrowing Ninja as the "Twitch King"

Popular Twitch streamer Ludwig has become only the second streamer to hit the 200,000 subscribers mark on Twitch, as his mega "sub-athon" continues to roll on. His sub-athon has successfully lasted for three weeks, and it has completely taken over the Amazon-owned platform.

Ludwig's honest patrons are adamant to see him become the number one on the platform, which will cement him as the "Twitch King," overthrowing Tyler "Ninja" Blevins.

After 22 days, Ludwig now has 200,000 active subs, which makes him just the second streamer ever to reach the amazing feat. Be that as it may, Ludwig is just 69k active subs away from the number one spot.

The premise of the subathon is rather simple. Whenever someone subs to his to his channel, a timer adds 10 seconds. It's been three weeks since the subathon started, but it has come close to ending a number of times. But even while Ludiwg sleeps, the viewers are adamant to carry on and are making sure that the former Smash Bros pro breaks the record that Ninja has held for a while now.

It's been three weeks but Ludwig is still going strong

Every streamer wants to be on the top of the ladder, which is a rather uphill task. Ludwig, however, has come pretty close to breaking a record which has been rendered unbreakable by pundits on several instances.

Sadly, the American Twitch streamer has also stated that his stream will be capped at 31 days, which marks a whole month of streaming.

Ludwig also stated that through his stream, he wants to grab the attention of MrBeast, who is an extremely popular philanthropic streamer.

If everything goes according to Ludwig's plans, MrBeast might end up gifting him 70k subs, which is all he needs to break Ninja's record.

Active sub count is not the only way Ludwig has benifitted. His follower count has gone up to 2.4 million and he is constantly hosting over 50k viewers

With how things are shaping up, Ludwig isn't very far from dethroning Ninja as the "Twitch King." Viewers can visit his stream to be a part of the last leg of his subathon.