Ludwig reveals his "arch nemesis," a YouTuber from his high school who has more subscribers than him

YouTube star Ludwig Ahgren took to his stream to announce that despite stemming from a rather small school with limited students, he is not the biggest social media creator that the institution has produced.

Speaking to his stream, the 27-year-old revealed that fellow YouTuber Nicholas "MrTop5" is presently ahead of him in terms of subscriber count. While Ludwig's primary channel 'Ludwig' has over 3.85 million subscribers, MrTop5's main channel named 'MrTop5' is ahead by 600K subscribers.

Nicholas also leads the former in the subscriber count of their secondary channels. MrTop5's second most subscribed channel presently stands at 2.71 million, while Ahgren's Mogul Mail has 1.1 million.

Both the creators, who have starkly different content, belong to Hollis Brookline High School in New Hampshire, USA. Jocularly describing MrTop5, Ahgren said that he was his "arch nemesis."

Ludwig opens up about YouTuber from his high school having more subscribers than him

Ludwig has, on previous occasions, revealed that despite being among the biggest names within the streaming community, MrTop5, a fellow schoolmate, is ahead of him in terms of subscribers. In his latest stream, he said:

"If you don't know, I went to a high school with a graduating class of about 197 people. It was a very small high school. In fact, it was only that big because it was two towns combined into one and I was like a theater kid, I was never that excellent, like the sports that I did, I was very average."

Continuing, he said:

"But the one thing that I have almost over everybody that I went to high school with is, I am a more successful YouTuber than everyone...almost everyone. With the sole exception of MrTop5, whose the only person who also went to my high school who is a bigger YouTuber than me."

He concluded:

"Has more subscribers than me, 4.41 million, where I am sitting at 3.8-something-million. So anyway, subscribe to please help me beat MrTop5 so I'm the biggest YouTuber who went to my high school"

Fans share their reaction to the comical comparison of the two creators

Although Ludwig easily had among the biggest followings among streamers on Twitch, as a YouTuber he is lagging behind a lot of creators, much so that a former high schooler has more than him. Reacting to the comical comparison between the two, fans said these:

For those wondering, MrTop5 mostly focuses on Fortnite-related content. His secondary channel, NicsterV, which has over 2.71 million subscribers, caters mostly to Roblox.

