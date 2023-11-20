Lumidouce Harbor Shipwreck Hydroculus location in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's latest 4.2 update introduced 66 new Hydroculus to the game. Players can find them all by exploring the new Erinnyes Forest and Morte region. One particular Hydroculus near the Lumidouce Harbor requires players to find three keys. These keys can be used to unlock the bottom compartment of a shipwreck, which holds the aforementioned Oculi and a Precious Chest.

The shipwreck can be found north of Lumidouce Harbor, and you can use the Teleport Waypoint beside it to reach the Hydroculus. However, unlocking the gate to obtain it will take some effort.

To simplify things for players, this Genshin Impact guide will mention the location of the shipwreck near Lumidouce Harbor and how to find the keys to unlock it and obtain Hydroculus.

Genshin Impact: How to get the Hydroculus behind shipwreck gate in Lumidouce Harbor

Shipwreck location in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find a Hydroculus locked beneath a broken ship at the location mentioned on the map above in Genshin Impact's 4.2 update. You can use the Teleport Waypoint north of Lumidouce Harbor to reach the shipwreck quickly.

Hydroculus locked behind a gate (Image via YouTube/ZaFrostPet)

The Hydroculus is located in a locked compartment below the ship. In order to obtain it, you will need three Simple Vault Keys to unlock the door. Each of the three keys can be found in the nearby surroundings, and the location of each one is given ahead.

Where to find all keys for shipwreck Hydroculus in Genshin Impact

First key location (Image via YouTube/ZaFrostPet)

Simple Vault Key 1: The first key is at the top of the broken ship. You must climb the ship's hull to reach the bird's nest atop. Here, you will be able to select an "Investigate" prompt, and doing so will get you the key.

Second key location (Image via YouTube/ZaFrostPet)

Simple Vault Key 2: The second key is inside the Common Chest found on the ship. In order to unlock the chest, you will have to defeat all the Treasure Hoarders nearby.

Third key location (Image via YouTube/ZaFrostPet)

Simple Vault Key 3: The third key can be found just a little south of the shipwreck, near torn pieces of the hull. You must go to the shell shown in the image above and select the "Dig" prompt when it appears. Afterward, select "Investigate" to collect the third key.

Unlocking the gate (Image via YouTube/ZaFrostPet)

Once you have all three keys, you can go back to the shipwreck and use them to unlock the gate. Not only will you find a Hydroculus at this location, but you will also be rewarded with a Precious Chest for your efforts. The chest will contain a Foggy Forest Branch as well.

