Luocha vs Jing Yuan: Speculating which 5-star to pick in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 will feature two rerun banners. Jing Yuan, a 5-star Path of Erudition unit's first rerun banner will appear in the first half, while Luocha, a 5-star Abundance character's first rerun banner will appear in the second phase. Players can summon them by rolling in their respective banners while it is available. As both characters are rerun units, Trailblazers might wonder whom they should choose and summon in the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update.

This article discusses which characters you should pick and pull in the upcoming version.

Luocha’s abilities in Honkai Star Rail

Luocha (Image via HoYoverse)

The following is a list of Luocha’s kit:

Basic ATK: Deals Imaginary DMG to an opponent.

Deals Imaginary DMG to an opponent. Skill: Luocha heals an ally and obtains a stack of Abyss Flower. This ability can activate on its own and heal an ally whose HP is at 50% or below without consuming Skill Points.

Luocha heals an ally and obtains a stack of Abyss Flower. This ability can activate on its own and heal an ally whose HP is at 50% or below without consuming Skill Points. Ultimate: Deals Imaginary DMG to all opponents and dispels one of their buffs. Luocha also gains a stack of Abyss Flower.

Deals Imaginary DMG to all opponents and dispels one of their buffs. Luocha also gains a stack of Abyss Flower. Talent: After Luocha obtains two stacks of Abyss Flower, he deploys a field against all enemies, which heals all allies when they attack an enemy. This ability scales with Luocha’s ATK stat.

After Luocha obtains two stacks of Abyss Flower, he deploys a field against all enemies, which heals all allies when they attack an enemy. This ability scales with Luocha’s ATK stat. Technique: Luocha’s Passive Talent will be activated immediately after entering a battle.

Jing Yuan’s kit in Honkai Star Rail

Jing Yuan (Image via HoYoverse)

Jing Yuan’s kit is listed in the following section:

Basic ATK: Deals Lightning DMG to a single enemy.

Deals Lightning DMG to a single enemy. Skill: Deals Lighting DMG to all enemies and increases Lightning-Lord’s Hits Per Action by two for the following turn.

Deals Lighting DMG to all enemies and increases Lightning-Lord’s Hits Per Action by two for the following turn. Ultimate: Jing Yuan deals Lightning DMG to all opponents and boosts Lightning-Lord’s Hits Per Action by three for the upcoming turn.

Jing Yuan deals Lightning DMG to all opponents and boosts Lightning-Lord’s Hits Per Action by three for the upcoming turn. Talent: Summons Lightning-Lord at the beginning of the fight. It has 60 base SPD and three Hits Per Action by default. Lighting-Lord’s hits are considered follow-up attacks, and when its Hits Per Action increases by one, its SPD increases by 10.

Summons Lightning-Lord at the beginning of the fight. It has 60 base SPD and three Hits Per Action by default. Lighting-Lord’s hits are considered follow-up attacks, and when its Hits Per Action increases by one, its SPD increases by 10. When Jing Yuan is under a Crowd Control debuff or is knocked down, Lightning-Lord cannot act.

Technique: For the first turn after entering a battle, Lightning-Lord's Hits Per Action increases by three.

Luocha vs Jing Yuan: Speculating which 5-star to pick in Honkai Star Rail

You should pick Luocha during the second half of the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update. He is a character affiliated with the path of Abundance and can heal his party members with ease. As there are only a few healers in this turn-based battler, picking Luocha is a no-brainer. He is one of the most powerful characters in the game and still rules supreme after his release in the version 1.1 update.

While Jing Yuan is an excellent Lightning unit, he has been struggling to compete with other DPS characters in Honkai Star Rail due to the game's frequent meta changes. That being said, you can choose who you pull for as long as you ignore the meta shifts.