Honkai Star Rail 2.0 leaks hint at Luocha rerun: Release date, countdown, and more

Honkai Star Rail's version 2.0 is one of the highly anticipated updates in the title as it introduces a new explorable region: Peanacony. With that, many recent leaks have been hinting at the patch's content, including the Luocha rerun. He is currently one of the strongest healers in the game, and fans have been waiting for his second banner for a while.

Although HoYoverse has yet to announce the featured characters for the version 2.0 update, Luocha is expected to arrive in the patch's second phase. It should commence around February 28, 2024, following the six-week-long update cycle and 21-day-long banner schedule.

This article includes the speculative date and time of Luocha’s rerun in the specified patch and a countdown timer that actively tracks his second banner release.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change.

Luocha rerun release date and time in Honkai Star Rail 2.0

The recent Honkai Star Rail leaks coming from X (formerly Twitter) user @SHOKOM1LK hint at Luocha’s rerun among all the other featured characters for Honkai Star Rail 2.0. It's been six months since he debuted as a 5-star character, and his rerun is a welcome addition.

If the leaks are true, his banner should be released on the following date and time across some of the major time zones:

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: February 27 at 6:00 pm

February 27 at 6:00 pm Pacific Standard Time: February 27 at 8:00 pm

February 27 at 8:00 pm Central Standard Time: February 27 at 10:00 pm

February 27 at 10:00 pm Eastern Standard Time: February 27 at 11:00 pm

February 27 at 11:00 pm Western European Time: February 28 at 5:00 am

February 28 at 5:00 am Central European Time: February 28 at 6:00 am

February 28 at 6:00 am Eastern European Time: February 28 at 7:00 am

February 28 at 7:00 am India Standard Time: February 28 at 9:30 am

February 28 at 9:30 am China Standard Time: February 28 at 12:00 pm

February 28 at 12:00 pm Philippine Standard Time: February 28 at 12:00 pm

February 28 at 12:00 pm Japanese Standard Time: February 28 at 1:00 pm

February 28 at 1:00 pm Korea Standard Time: February 28 at 1:00 pm.

Luocha rerun countdown in Honkai Star Rail 2.0

Here's a countdown that actively shows the time remaining until Luocha’s rerun in version 2.0. Keep in mind that it tracks the speculative release of his banner and doesn't account for delay or rescheduling.

It is worth noting that the v2.0 update will also introduce the Penacony region, marking the beginning of a new series of Trailblaze Missions.

