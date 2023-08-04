Genshin Impact version 4.0 is just around the corner, bringing with it the colossal nation of Fontaine. The new region naturally brings with it several 5-star and 4-star characters, many of whom have piqued the interest of the public. One such 5-star character who will be made available during the 4.0 update is Lyney.

Lyney is a fabulous Pyro unit, using the Bow as his weapon. He has a striking personality that is brought to life with stellar voice acting.

Curious readers can learn more about his VAs below.

Who are the English and Japanese VAs for Lyney in Genshin Impact?

Daman Mills (English)

Daman Mills is the English VA for Lyney

Daman Mills is an American VA from Seattle, Washington, well regarded for his work in several video game and anime dubs. He regularly works with Crunchyroll and Square Enix on their projects. His works prior to Lyney include:

Honkai Star Rail : Blade

: Blade Shin Megami Tensei V : Aogami

: Aogami JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure - Golden Wind : Scolippi

: Scolippi Dragon Ball Super : Frieza

: Frieza One Piece: Douglas Bullet

Shimono Hiro (Japanese)

Shimono Hiro is the Japanese VA for Lyney

Shimono Hiro is a Japanese VA and singer. Highly regarded for his work across multiple anime and video game voiceovers, his notable roles prior to Lyney include:

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 : Rex

: Rex The Devil is a Part-Timer : Lucifer, aka Hanzo Urushihara

: Lucifer, aka Hanzo Urushihara Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba : Zenitsu Agatsuma

: Zenitsu Agatsuma Shin Megami Tensei IV - Apocalypse : Nanashi

: Nanashi Attack on Titan - The Final Season: Conny Springer

Who is Lyney in Genshin Impact?

Lyney is the upcoming 5-star Pyro character in version 4.0 of Genshin Impact. He debuts with siblings Lynette and Freminet in Act IV of the “Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview” - Fontaine. Lyney and Lynette are celebrated magicians whose acts have captivated the hearts of the city’s residents.

Widely considered the best showman in all of Fontaine, Lyney is a master magician using the power of deception and trickery to dazzle his audience. He possesses an enigmatic personality and a charm that is hard to beat. Outside the stage, our hero takes on a more realistic personality - in the form of an older brother and an honorable friend.

In terms of gameplay, Lyney plays out like most Bow-wielding characters. He possesses standard attacks, elemental skills, and bursts. His playstyle can be compared to Ganyu's ability to use charged attacks. However, unlike Ganyu, Lyney can consume his own HP to boost damage output.

Genshin Impact version 4.0 is expected to release sometime around August 16, 2023. This much-awaited update brings with it the nation of Fontaine, allowing players to explore a brand-new region and unlock its secrets. Version 4.0 will be made available for the PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.