M416 vs AUG A3: Which is the best AR in the BGMI 2.8 update?

The latest BGMI 2.8 update transformed the AUG A3 from an airdrop exclusive to a world-spawn weapon. This development, however, came at a cost. The gun underwent a series of adjustments that ultimately resulted in a reduction of its power. This raises the question of whether it is still a superior choice in the game compared to the ever-popular M416.

This article compares the AUG A3 to the M416 and determines which one is the better option.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

M416 vs AUG A3 comparison after BGMI 2.8 update

Damage

Let's first examine the damage output of both rifles after the BGMI 2.8 update. Surprisingly, the AUG A3 and the M416 now have the same base damage figure (41). Previously, the AUG had a base damage of 43, but this has been revised to align with the M416.

Therefore, in terms of raw damage potential, it is a tie between the two weapons.

Firing speed

The AUG A3 holds a slight advantage in terms of firing speed, approximately 24% faster than the M416. This leads to a significant disparity in Damage Per Second (DPS) figures.

The AUG A3 also has an impressive DPS of 520 compared to the M416's 426, primarily owing to its heightened firing rate.

Recoil control

One of the most important aspects of any weapon in BGMI is its handling, particularly recoil control. Historically, the AUG A3 was favored for its superior recoil management, courtesy of its airdrop status. However, after the BGMI update, it received a recoil adjustment of around 20% vertically and 10% horizontally. This led to a decrease in its performance.

Placed side by side, the recoil patterns of the AUG and M416 now bear a resemblance. The hip-fire proficiency of both rifles is also similar.

Reloading speed

When it comes to reload speeds without any additional magazines, the M416 shines. It boasts a slightly faster reload time, edging out the AUG by almost a second.

Swift reloads are imperative in close-quarter combat scenarios, giving the M416 a significant advantage in such situations.

Bullet velocity

In terms of bullet velocity, the AUG A3 holds a slight advantage, even following the post-update reduction.

The weapon previously had a bullet velocity of 940 meters per second. Now, it has a bullet velocity of 900 meters per second, surpassing the M416's 880 meters per second. Although the discrepancy is small, it remains a notable consideration for precision-oriented marksmen.

Both weapons exhibit comparable damage potential after the BGMI 2.8 update, with the AUG A3 holding an edge in firing speed and DPS, and the M416 excelling in reload speeds. The AUG A3 also boasts a marginal advantage in bullet velocity.

With all these factors considered, the AUG A3 emerges as the superior choice in this comparison.