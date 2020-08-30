M416 vs AUG: Which is the better gun in PUBG Mobile?

PUBG Mobile is one of the most successful battle royale video games in the world. In the game, players have to fight for their survival and kill their enemies to become the last man standing on the barren island.

The revolutionary mobile game has a diverse pool of weapons that players can choose from to increase their chances of winning duels in the battleground.

In this article, we will be comparing two weapons- the AUG and the M416- to determine which one is the better gun in PUBG Mobile.

Which is a better PUBG Mobile weapon: AUG or M416?

Both the AUG and the M416 use 5.56mm ammo and are decent weapon choices for medium-to-long-range combat in PUBG Mobile.

Let us now look at the factors that can determine which weapon is better in the game:

#1 Damage and Fire rate

Both weapons have a total damage rate of 41 and have single and auto firing modes. The modes make it easier to switch to different spraying or tapping methods in long-to-medium combat situations.

#2 Recoil and stability

Recoil and stability are important factors which allow the player to land shots more consistently. The AUG has a fairly good recoil and is a beginner-friendly weapon. Meanwhile, the M416 also has a simple recoil pattern and offers great stability to players.

M416 weapon in PUBG Mobile (Image credit: Teahub)

#3 With best attachments

Both guns have small shortcomings that can be enhanced with attachments. The AUG, with a compensator and a foregrip, will augment the accuracy of the weapon and land those crisp headshots on your enemies. The M416 also has a wide range of attachments, such as the Extended Mag, Stock and Foregrip, which makes the gun a beast in PUBG Mobile.

Final Verdict

AUG weapon in PUBG Mobile (Image Credit: Pinterest)

On paper, the AUG and the M416 are both incredibly balanced weapons and are fairly easy to use. Therefore, the choice between the two guns entirely depends on the players' preferences in the game.

