M8N's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio and stats in March 2021

The massive popularity of Free Fire has prompted many gaming enthusiasts to take up careers in digital content creation, streaming and esports.

M8N is a popular Free Fire content creator who plays in the Middle-East region. He frequently uploads clips and gameplay montages on his YouTube channel, which has around 5.94 million subscribers.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats and other details.

M8N's Free Fire ID and stats

M8N's Free Fire ID is 608823917.

Lifetime stats

M8N's lifetime stats

M8N has played 15054 squad games and has secured 1628 victories, maintaining a win rate of 10.81%. He has 43897 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.27.

The internet star has also played 3134 duo matches and has triumphed in 805 of them, translating to a win rate of 25.68%. With a K/D ratio of 5.26, he has 12260 kills in this mode.

M8N has played 1310 solo games and has 225 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 17.17%. He has 4309 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.97.

Ranked stats

M8N's ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, M8N has played 600 squad matches and has 18 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 3.00%. He has accumulated 1325 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.28 in this mode.

The content creator has won 1 of the 29 ranked duo games that he has played, making his win rate 3.44%. With 81 frags in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 2.89.

M8N has also played 3 ranked solo matches and has collected 3 kills in the mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

M8N's YouTube channel

The first video on M8N's YouTube channel was posted in April 2018. Since then, M8N has witnessed outstanding growth on the platform. He currently has over 5.94 million subscribers on his channel.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

M8N's social media accounts

To visit M8N's Instagram profile, click here.

