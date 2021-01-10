M8N's in-game Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in January 2021

Free Fire has managed to find its footing in the highly competed battle royale genre on the mobile platform. The game has attracted players worldwide courtesy of its unique in-game elements. The vast audience of the title has also paved the way for content creation and streaming.

M8N is a prominent Free Fire content creator who plays in the Middle East region. He is admired by users across the world for his incredible in-game skills and gameplay highlights.

This article looks at his Free Fire ID, stats, and K/D ratio as of January 2021.

Also, Read: SK Sabir Boss vs Vishal Boss: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

M8N’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 608823917.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime Stats

M8N has appeared in 13,418 squad matches to date and has a win tally of 1,550, with a win percentage of 11.55%. He has notched 40,498 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.41.

Advertisement

Apart from this, the internet star has participated in 3,055 duo matches and has won 781 of them, with a 25.56%- win rate. With 11,971 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 5.26.

Lastly, the content creator has competed in 1,291 solo games and has registered 221 wins, maintaining a win ratio of 17.11%. In the process, he has killed 4,225 enemies for a K/D ratio of 3.95.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, M8N has 492 squad matches to his name and has 26 wins, having a win ratio of 5.28%. With a K/D ratio of 2.16, he has racked up 1,008 kills.

The YouTuber has won six of the 38 duo games he has played this season so far, which comes down to a win percentage of 15.78%. He has secured 119 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.72.

M8N has featured in 19 solo games and has six first-place finishes, which corresponds to a win rate of 31.57%. He has eliminated 90 enemies with a K/D ratio of 6.92.

Advertisement

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.)

His YouTube channel

Currently, the oldest video on M8N’s channel dates back to July 2018. Since then, he has witnessed a gradual growth and uploaded 162 videos on his channel, amassing over 5.5 million subscribers in total. He has also accumulated more than 315 million views in total.

The players can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

He is active on Instagram. Click here to visit his profile.

Also Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Syblus: Who has better stats in Free Fire?