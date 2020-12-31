M8N's in-game Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more

Free Fire's massive audience has led to the emergence of streaming and content creation centered around the fast-paced title.

M8N is among some of the most well-known content creators. He regularly uploads clips and highlights of his gameplay on his channel and is admired by players worldwide for his exceptional skills and in-game stats. According to his YouTube channel, M8N lives in Egypt.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

M8N’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 608823917.

Lifetime stats

M8N has competed in 13101 squad matches to date and emerged victorious in 1536 of them, which translates to a win rate of 11.72%. With 39908 kills, he has retained a K/D ratio of 3.45.

The YouTuber has also played 3046 duo games and has a win tally of 780 matches, which comes to a win rate of 25.60%. He has notched 11930 kills and has upheld a K/D ratio of 5.26.

The player has been featured in 1273 solo matches and has bettered his foes on 215 occasions, which comes to a win percentage of 16.88%. He has bagged 4136 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.91.

Ranked stats

M8N has competed in 169 squad games and has emerged on top in 12 matches, managing a win percentage of 7.10%. He has racked up 412 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.62.

The YouTuber has five Booyahs in 29 duo games, equating to a win rate of 17.24%. He has registered 78 kills and has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.25.

Lastly, the player has one solo match against his name but is yet to secure a victory. He also has a single frag.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

The oldest video on M8N’s channel was uploaded back in July 2018. He regularly uploads on his channel and has managed to rack up 5.44 million subscribers and more than 311 million views in total.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

Instagram: Click here

