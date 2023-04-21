Madden 23 NFL Draft program - Mock Draft challenge, new cards, and more

The NFL Draft program has recently gone live in Madden 23, and offers various exciting rewards for players and their MUT squads. Team 1 cards are now available in the packs, although the odds of getting them are low. Players can also make the most of the Mock Draft tokens they obtain by exchanging them for valuable in-game resources.

The NFL Draft Program was announced by the developers on April 19, and the event started yesterday. The program comprises two significant parts: the special cards and the Draft challenge. This article will help players maximize their returns during the event.

The NFL Draft program introduces special cards in Madden 23

EA Sports has introduced new cards as part of the NFL Draft Past players in Madden 23. All of them were drafted before 2023, and each has boosted stats and overalls. They can be acquired by completing their respective sets.

Alternatively, Madden 23 players can try opening packs while the NFL Draft program is live or get the cards directly from the MUT market.

Limited Editions (99 Overall)

Deebo Samuel (WR) – 49ers

Tre’Davious White (CB) – Bills

Champions (99 Overall)

Cam Newton (QB) – Panthers

D.K. Metcalf (WR) – Seahawks

Evan Neal (RT) – Giants

Kevin Carter (LE) – Rams

Brian Urlacher (MLB) – Bears

Chad Greenway (ROLB) – Vikings

Heroes (97 Overall)

Ryan Tannehill (QB) – Dolphins

Brian Robinson Jr. (HB) – Commanders

Breshad Perriman (WR) – Ravens

O.J. Howard (TE) – Buccaneers

Kenyon Green (LG) – Texans

Grady Jarrett (RE) – Falcons

Boye Mafe (ROLB) – Seahawks

Jeff Okudah (CB) – Lions

High Elites (95 Overall)

Davante Parker (WR) – Dolphins

Quinn Meinerz (RG) – Broncos

Logan Stenberg (LG) – Lions

Steven Nelson (CB) – Chiefs

Jaylon Johnson (CB) – Bears

Michael Thomas (SS) – Dolphins

Mid Elites (93 Overall)

Robert Tonyan (TE) – Packers

Jack Sanborn (MLB) – Bears

Cole Holcomb (MLB) – Commanders

Jermaine Elumenor (RT) – Ravens

La’el Collins (RT) – Cowboys

Low Elites (91 Overall)

Mark Ingram II (HB) – Saints

John Ross III (WR) – Bengals

Phil Haynes (LG) – Seahawks

Michael Brockers (DT) – Rams

Tyson Alualu (DT) – Jaguars

There’s more to the NFL Draft program in Madden 23, and you can earn mock tokens to increase your rewards. You will have to go through the Mock Draft challenge at the maximum number of stars. You can get atmost 14 vouchers, which can then be exchanged for rewards.

1 Pick – 1,000 MUT Coin

3 Picks – 83+ Overall Elite Player

5 Picks – 91+ Overall NFL Draft Player

7 Picks – 93+ Overall NFL Draft Player

9 Picks – 95+ Overall First Round Draft Player

11 Picks – Choice of one of 32 First Round Draft Players

12 Picks – Choice of four of 32 First Round Draft Players

13 Picks – All BND NFL Draft Past Heroes & Champions

14 Picks – All BND NFL Draft Past Heroes & Champions plus eight of 32 first Round Draft Players

These picks can be selected until April 27, so you’ll need to make your choices before that. Apart from Mock Draft picks, you can also enjoy a separate set of challenges under the NFL Draft program in Madden 23.

