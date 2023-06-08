Madden 24 PC requirements - Minimum and recommended settings, crossplay, and more

Madden 24 has been announced for all available platforms. The upcoming American Football simulator will be available on PC as well as the old and current-gen consoles of PlayStation and Xbox. While several changes are being made under the hood, which will be universal on all platforms, PC players are the clear winner this year.

For the first time, EA Sports has upgraded the PC platform to match the features available on current-gen consoles. This includes the popular crossplay feature, which is being implemented fully this year. That’s not all, as PC players will also be able to enjoy better gameplay and more realistic graphics.

Madden 24 is now available for pre-order, and the game’s page on Steam has all but confirmed the system requirements.

What are the minimum and recommended specifications of Madden 24 on PC?

Despite the implementation of current-gen features, Madden 24’s requirements haven’t increased astronomically compared to its predecessor. While some requirements have gone up a notch, players shouldn’t have many issues running the game if they play Madden 23 on their systems. Nevertheless, the community must remember the complete hardware specifications if they want to play on PC.

Minimum specifications

64-bit Windows 10

Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Equivalent

Processor (Intel): Intel Core i5 6700k*(4-cores; 8-threads) or Equivalent

Memory: 10GB RAM

Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 570 or Equivalent

Graphics card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or Equivalent

DirectX: DX12 Compatible video card or equivalent

Online Connection Requirements: Broadband

Hard-drive space: 50GB

Recommended specifications

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or Equivalent

Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7 8700(6-core; 12-thread) or Equivalent

Memory: 12 GB

Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT or Equivalent

Graphics card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 or Equivalent

DirectX: DX12 Compatible video card or equivalent

Online Connection Requirements: Broadband

Hard-drive space: 50 GB

Will Madden 24 have crossplay on PC?

MUTality @MUTality7 Crossplay confirmed for Madden 24 (PS5 + Xbox X/S + PC) Crossplay confirmed for Madden 24 (PS5 + Xbox X/S + PC) https://t.co/gdwLgUEMMf

For the first time in the franchise’s history, EA Sports has decided to implement crossplay on a full scale. This addition was expected since other EA products like FIFA 23 have been using the feature for nearly a year.

Once the upcoming game launches, those on PC can play with their friends or random opponents on PlayStation and Xbox. However, there’s a small caveat; the servers will likely be separate. Moreover, the old-gen consoles have been kept outside the loop of crossplay for now.

Madden 24 will be released worldwide on August 18. It will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series XlS, and Xbox One.

Poll : 0 votes