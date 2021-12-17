"Made me laugh": GTA RP streamer ImmortalHD deals with hilarious unban request shading Reddit users

During a recent live stream, popular streamer ImmortalHD responded favorably to a hilarious unban request from one of his viewers.

ImmortalHD is a Russian streamer whose real name is Aleksandr Vitalyevich Tchernev-Marchant. Previously in April 2021, ImmortalHD had banned a viewer who spoke negatively of his friend/fellow streamer Penta.

The viewer had sent a hilarious unban request claiming that he should not have spoken about Penta on ImmortalHD’s Twitch chat. The streamer ended up bursting into laughter and decided to unban the viewer in question.

During a recent live stream, ImmortalHD looked over some of the unban requests that he had received. A specific user with the handle “iamcolbear” had previously been banned for commenting the following on ImmortalHD's Twitch chat:

“penta is legit just being petty and because the Baas thing didn’t go his way he isn’t looking for corruption anymore.”

One of Aleks’ moderators had banned him for dropping the comment in chat. The streamer then received an unban request from the user with the following message:

“I shouldn't talk bad about others in the chat, I should do that on Reddit. My bad.”

The viewer had hilariously taken responsibility for his previous comment and claimed that he should have done it on Reddit instead. ImmortalHD burst into laughter and decided to unban the viewer. However, the streamer did so after warning the user appropriately:

“+1 made me laugh. But stop talking shit.”

Needless to say, it was the hilarious excuse that the viewer gave that eventually led to him getting unbanned. ImmortalHD is a GTA V streamer who also plays other games such as Fortnite, Overwatch, and World of Warcraft. The streamer sometimes hosts “Just chatting” streams as well, and regularly collaborates with fellow streamer Penta.

ImmortalHD is the co-founder of the “Cow Chop” gaming and comedy YouTube channel which currently has 825k subscribers on the platform. ImmortalHD himself boasts around 365k Twitch followers and has been streaming regularly since November 2016.

