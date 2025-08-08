How to restore health in Mafia The Old Country

If you’re low on health in Mafia The Old Country, you will want to fix that before you end up on the wrong end of a mobster’s bullet or a bandit’s knife. The game doesn’t hand out health like candy, so knowing exactly how to heal is the difference between walking out of a fight or restarting from the last checkpoint.
On that note, here is a guide on healing in Mafia: The Old Country.
A guide to restoring health in Mafia The Old Country
Restoring health in Mafia The Old Country is simple once you know the button, but you’ve got to pay attention to your supplies. On the bottom left of the screen, right under your health bar, you’ll see a small number that’s how many bandages you have.
For example, if it shows “2,” you’ve got two bandages ready. To heal, press Down on the D-Pad if you’re on Xbox, or the F key if you’re on PC. That’s it, Enzo will bandage up, and you’ll see your health gauge fill.
Note: Some charms and certain knives include unique perks, like restoring Enzo’s health in Mafia The Old Country after performing a takedown.
How the health gauge works
Your health bar is split into five sections. Using a bandage will restore a chunk of those sections, depending on how much damage you’ve taken. If you’re only missing a small amount of health, it might be smarter to wait before using a bandage unless you’re about to walk into another knife fight or others.
Managing bandages and supplies
Enzo can only carry two bandages at a time by default. If you’ve unlocked a certain Charm, you can bump that up to three, but that’s still not much. Because of that, it’s smart to manage them carefully. If you’re at full health and see a bandage on the ground, you can’t pick it up unless you’ve got space.
The trick? Heal yourself first if you’re slightly hurt, then grab the new bandage. That way, you walk away with full health and max bandages.
This same logic applies to other items too, bombs for scaring enemies, coins for distractions, or whetstones for sharpening your knife. Everything has a limit, and nothing’s unlimited, so don’t hoard until it’s too late.
That concludes our article on restoring health in Mafia The Old Country. For more guides on the game, follow Sportskeeda.
