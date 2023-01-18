Magic: The Gathering's Encroaching Mycosynth creates potential new artifact combo possibilities

As a Magic: The Gathering player, did you worry that Mycosynth Lattice was too powerful? After all, it was capable of turning all permanents in play into artifacts. Interestingly, the Phyrexia: All Will Be One expansion features a brand new version of this card that, in some ways, is far stronger than its predecessor.

Encroaching Mycosynth is a card revealed to be a part of the next Magic: The Gathering set, and with it comes the potential for some incredibly powerful combo moves, not just in Standard, but across eternal formats as well. It costs less than a Mycosynth Lattice, and while the ability reads differently, it’s still an incredible card.

Encroaching Mycosynth could create some incredible artifact combos in Magic: The Gathering

Artifact decks are a favorite of many Magic: The Gathering players, and I personally see great value for this card in Commander in the near future. While it could also be playable in Modern decks, that will have to wait for some time. The potential is certainly there, but whether it replaces Mycosynth Lattice remains to be seen.

Unlike Lattice, this new Magic: The Gathering card only targets cards that you control and own instead of every card on the board. Additionally, it's more limited considering that it doesn’t target your lands. There’s a solid reason for that, though. Considering how much artifact removal exists right now, it would be too easy to obliterate your land base.

Encroaching Mycosynth in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Encroaching Mycosynth

Mana Value: U3

U3 Typing: Artifact

Artifact Rarity: Rare

Rare First Ability: Nonland permanents you control are artifacts in addition to their other types. The same is true for permanent spells you control, and nonland permanent cards you own that aren’t on the battlefield.

Basically, this means that all nonland permanents that you control and own, whether in play or not, are counted as artifacts. If you run the planeswalker Karn, the Great Creator, you could fill your sideboard with powerful creatures and pull them without being restricted to “artifacts.”

Interestingly, there’s even more that you can do with this. Players are always looking for ways to cheat high-cost, high-value creatures into play for lower mana costs in Magic: The Gathering. If you put the expensive Mycosynth Golem into play, for example, this would certainly result in some fun interactions. Mycosynth Golem gives all of your artifact creatures Affinity for Artifacts.

What this means is that for each artifact you have in play this card will cost 1 colorless less. Furthermore, this golem also has Affinity for Artifacts, so you could get it into play faster in Commander decks. Suddenly, your artifact creatures (which are all creatures, thanks to Encroaching Mycosynth) can come into play at a much cheaper cost.

Nicolas Tanga @MisterT_21 @AnMagicCard Lattice doesnt make cards outside of the battlefield artifacts, only colorless. The new one does make them artifacts, so there is new interactions i think @AnMagicCard Lattice doesnt make cards outside of the battlefield artifacts, only colorless. The new one does make them artifacts, so there is new interactions i think

Twitiritero @Twiteresncabeza @AnMagicCard With Emry you could cast creatures, enchantments or PW from graveyard, lattice doesn't @AnMagicCard With Emry you could cast creatures, enchantments or PW from graveyard, lattice doesn't

Obviously, this is just the first thought that came to mind upon reading this new version's abilities. It’s unclear if this is going to suddenly be a game-winner, but it’s certainly a very interesting card. However, considering that there’s a lot of artifact removal in the game right now, it could easily backfire as well. At least in Commander, you can use Darksteel Forge to make your artifacts indestructible.

Fans will have to wait and see what else is revealed for Phyrexia: All Will Be One. The expansion will be officially released on February 10, 2023, and the battle against Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines will commence.

