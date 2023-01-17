Jace, the Perfected Mind revealed as Phyrexian planeswalker in upcoming Magic: The Gathering expansion

Wizards of the Coast confirmed that several Magic: The Gathering planeswalkers will be Compleated. The Phyrexia: All Will Be One expansion will feature 10 planeswalkers, five on each side.

While it’s been speculated who will ultimately join the forces of Elesh Norn, we now have a clear picture. In a press preview with Wizards of the Coast, Jace, the Perfected Mind was revealed.

With art based on Jace’s most iconic card, his powers are vast, and his cost is reasonable. What can Jace, the Perfected Mind do in Magic: The Gathering’s upcoming expansion? Here’s what you can expect from the Compleated planeswalker.

Jace, the Perfected Mind revealed for Magic: The Gathering’s upcoming expansion

Once the poster boy for Magic: The Gathering, Jace has been corrupted by the power of the Phyrexians. In a chat with Wizards of the Coast, we learned that Jin Gitaxias, one of the Praetors, discovered a way to Compleat planeswalkers without making them lose their spark. That spark is how they travel the realms and use their incredible powers.

Jace is a planeswalker that joined the Phyrexians, alongside characters like Ajani, Lukka, and many others. Here’s what Jace does in Magic: The Gathering’s upcoming expansion.

Jace, the Perfected Mind in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Jace, the Perfected Mind

Mana Value: UP2

UP2 Type: Legendary Planeswalker - Jace

Legendary Planeswalker - Jace Rarity: Mythic Rare

Mythic Rare Keyword: Completed (1 Blue mana can be paid with 2 life instead. If life was paid, this planeswalker enters with 2 fewer loyalty counters.)

Completed (1 Blue mana can be paid with 2 life instead. If life was paid, this planeswalker enters with 2 fewer loyalty counters.) Base Loyalty: 5

5 +1 Ability: Until your next turn, up to one creature gets -3/-0

Until your next turn, up to one creature gets -3/-0 -2 Ability: Target player mills three cards. Then if a graveyard has twenty or more cards in it, you draw three cards. Otherwise, you draw a card.

Target player mills three cards. Then if a graveyard has twenty or more cards in it, you draw three cards. Otherwise, you draw a card. -X Ability: Target player mills three times X cards.

Jace’s first ability is really nothing to write home about, other than it being a smart way to make an attacking creature far less aggressive. You can also mill people down with the -2, while also potentially drawing three cards for yourself. Otherwise, you just draw one card, which could be great in a pinch.

However, what really makes this card a winner is that it’s a mill-deck win condition. Stack him with +1 upticks and Proliferate, so you can mill someone out in one shot. The ability to make someone mill three times “X” is potentially devastating. If you get him to 10, and use -10, the other player has to mill 30 cards off the top of their deck.

You can also use it on yourself if you’re running a reanimate deck, so don’t discount the potential for other deck archetypes as well. Jace, the Perfected Mind is an incredibly powerful card for Magic: The Gathering, but it’s not clear if he’s going to be as oppressive as Jace, the Mind Sculptor. He could be incredibly useful in control decks as the meta shifts.

Phyrexia: All Will Be One will have its physical launch on February 10, 2023, and with it will come some truly powerful cards, from planeswalkers to new ways to deliver poison counters.

