Magic: The Gathering's Grafted Butcher opens the door for Phyrexian Tribal decks in March of the Machine

Thanks to Grafted Butcher, a new flavor of aggro might take over Magic: The Gathering. Making a quicker, more powerful deck is a constant goal in Magic the Gathering, and having a card with this kind of low cost and great value could help create a formidable Phyrexian Tribal deck. Phyrexian creatures are nothing new, but a lord will join the group in March of the Machine. With a commander like the Grafted Butcher at the helm, Magic: The Gathering is quite likely to see a fun new aggressive deck to dominate the meta. March of the Machine introduced several Phyrexians to the game.

Only time will tell if this will be the case, but it's an exciting possibility.

Phyrexian Tribal is getting significant support in Magic: The Gathering with Grafted Butcher

Magic: The Gathering will get very interesting when the March of the Machine expansion releases in April. If this card drops on turn two, it can lead to aggressive gameplay.

Like all "lord" type cards, it grants all other creatures in its type (Phyrexians) +1/+1, so it doesn't buff itself. However, it's only a 2-cost creature and isn't legendary. This means you can have two in play with ease.

Grafted Butcher in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Grafted Butcher

Mana Value: 1B

1B Type: Creature - Phyrexian Samurai

Creature - Phyrexian Samurai Rarity: Rare

Rare Stats: 2 power, 2 toughness

2 power, 2 toughness First Ability: When Grafted Butcher enters the battlefield, Phyrexians you control gain menace until the end of turn.

When Grafted Butcher enters the battlefield, Phyrexians you control gain menace until the end of turn. Second Ability: Other Phyrexians you control get +1/+1.

Other Phyrexians you control get +1/+1. Third Ability: 3B, Sacrifice an artifact or creature: Return Grafted Butcher from your graveyard to the battlefield. Activate only as a sorcery.

Every time this card enters play, all of your Phyrexians gain the menace ability, requiring at least two creatures to stop it. This may result in some of your more powerful animals passing through with ease. If this creature enters play early, this ability isn't beneficial.

Nonetheless, this Magic: The Gathering card can be brought back into play from the graveyard as a sorcery effect. This card can be used again if you have 4 mana and an artifact or creature to sacrifice. This implies that the threat trigger may potentially be quite disruptive.

It increases the power of your other creatures, and if you're running Incubate, you can quickly start flooding the board with more powerful creatures. It's a two-drop creature, which will be home to virtually any aggressive Phyrexian deck.

Since there are Phyrexian creatures of several colors, there are plenty of possibilities, as long as you splash in some black for this card. This Magic: The Gathering card will likely be sought-after when March of the Machine launches on April 21.

