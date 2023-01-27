Magic: The Gathering's Monumental Corruption brings incredible game-winning spell for Commander games

Some Commander-exclusive cards will be present as part of the upcoming Magic: The Gathering expansion. Not available in draft packs for Phyrexia: All Will Be One, these cards will be legal in eternal formats like Commander, Modern, and so forth. One of these spells has caught my eye as a potential game-winning bomb.

Monumental Corruption is a 5-cost black spell, but with the right board state, you can use it to end games in a hurry. It can also be used on yourself to draw a large number of cards at once. But beware because this spell comes with a very serious cost - loss of life in your Magic: The Gathering match.

Monumental Corruption is an incredible new Magic: The Gathering Commander spell

Monumental Corruption in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Is this the new Peer into the Abyss for Magic: The Gathering? It sure seems that way! It’s similar, but it’s more targetable. Monumental Corruption is a card where you can easily control what kind of damage it does to another player. Peer into the Abyss just makes players draw half their deck and lose half their life.

But what about Monumental Corruption? What makes this Magic: The Gathering card such an obnoxious, devastating spell?

Monumental Corruption

Mana Value: 3BB

3BB Type: Spell - Sorcery

Spell - Sorcery Rarity: Rare

Rare Ability: Target player draws X cards and loses X life, where X is the number of artifacts you control.

This is a very targeted Magic: The Gathering card. It’s primarily going to be useful to decks with tons of artifacts/artifact token generation, but even casual variants could find something valuable in it. It’s not uncommon to see artifact mana generation in Commander decks - Sol Ring, Mana Vault, things like this.

So, you could use it as a mid-game way to draw some extra cards, albeit at the cost of life. More likely, however, I see this being used as an incredible game-ending bomb. If you have enough artifacts in play, you can make someone draw a huge chunk of their deck and end the game. Of course, if your opponent has over 100 life, that might be a different story.

It’s such an easy feat to swarm a field with artifact tokens, though, and artifact creatures. Even Myr creatures now have a legendary to get behind with Urtet, Remains of Memnarch. It might become more common to see Myr Tribal in Common as Magic: The Gathering rolls on through 2023.

I adore this card and see it as a valuable way to secure victories in casual matches, and as a great card for Commander. If you have 15 artifacts in play, the target player draws 15 cards, and loses 15 life. It’s a good thing this isn’t a Standard card, though!

You can also use this in a deck starring Imotekh the Stormlord, with tons of treasure tokens present. Additionally, you can use this spell to draw some cards and sacrifice your treasures to an army of Necron Warrior tokens. In fact, Treasures decks are going to see this card as a valuable game-ender.

You can also pair this with Mycosynth Lattice or the newer Encroaching Mycosynth to create a game-ending bomb in Magic: The Gathering. There are quite a few people looking at this card and seeing game-winning possibilities. Whether you use it that way, or wish to have a powerful discard engine for your Tergrid decks, Monumental Corruption is a clearly powerful card.

Monumental Corruption will be available alongside the rest of the expansion, when Phyrexia: All Will Be One launches on February 10, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes