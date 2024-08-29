Main characters and their voice actors in Black Myth Wukong

Black Myth Wukong boasts a huge roster of characters and features some of the most well-known names in its cast of voice actors. Based on the Chinese myth "Journey to the West," the actors had to be true to their mythological counterparts to bring the characters to life.
Black Myth Wukong has been highly praised by both players and critics. While the community highly covets the gameplay, graphics, and story, the voice acting and performance behind every character are especially getting a lot of attention, with people deeming it one of the best performances in video games this year.
In this article, we have shared the entire cast of Black Myth Wukong who played the key characters in the game.
The complete voice actors cast of all the main characters in Black Myth Wukong
Here are all the voice actors who played the key characters in Black Myth Wukong:
Read More: Black Myth Wukong review - A new benchmark for modern action RPGs
Who played the Sun Wukong in Black Myth Wukong?
The legendary Monkey King was portrayed by Mark Ota. While players may not get to play as Wukong beyond the tutorial boss fight, the story revolves around him. Every time Wukong appears in a cutscene, we get the delight of hearing the amazing effort that Ota put in to express the playful, clever, yet godly king Sun Wukong.
Also Read: Black Myth Wukong sells 10 million copies within three days of launch
Previously, Mark Ota had worked in some of the most well-known gaming franchises such as Ace Attorney, where he voiced Ryunosuke Naruhodo, the protagonist of The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles.
Read more articles here:
- How to get Gore-Eye Daoist Spirit in Black Myth Wukong
- How to get Gore-Eye Daoist Spirit in Black Myth Wukong
- 5 most powerful Transformations in Black Myth Wukong
- How to reach the Secret Area in Chapter 1 of Black Myth Wukong
Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!