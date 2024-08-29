Main characters and their voice actors in Black Myth Wukong

By Rituraj Halder
Modified Aug 29, 2024 08:08 GMT
The star cast behind Black Myth Wukong (Image via GameScience)
The star cast behind Black Myth Wukong (Image via GameScience)

Black Myth Wukong boasts a huge roster of characters and features some of the most well-known names in its cast of voice actors. Based on the Chinese myth "Journey to the West," the actors had to be true to their mythological counterparts to bring the characters to life.

Black Myth Wukong has been highly praised by both players and critics. While the community highly covets the gameplay, graphics, and story, the voice acting and performance behind every character are especially getting a lot of attention, with people deeming it one of the best performances in video games this year.

In this article, we have shared the entire cast of Black Myth Wukong who played the key characters in the game.

The complete voice actors cast of all the main characters in Black Myth Wukong

The cast of the voice actors behind the main characters (Image via GameScience)
The cast of the voice actors behind the main characters (Image via GameScience)

Here are all the voice actors who played the key characters in Black Myth Wukong:

Voice Actor

Character(s)

Mark Takeshi Ota

Sun Wukong, Green-Capped Martialist, Non-White

Andrew Koji

Erlang, the Sacred Divinity

Steven Pacey

The Old Monkey, Man-in-Stone, The Keeper of the New West

Alan David

Keeper of Black Wind Mountain

Gordon Cooper

Guangzhi

Kris W. Laudrum

Ma Tianba (Horse Guai), Tiger Vanguard, 'Tiger Vanguard', Father Tiger Vanguard

Ashley Alymann

Yuan Shoucheng, Non-Void

Jeremy Ang Jones

Guangmou, Keeper of Flaming Mountain

Kerry Shale

Shen Monkey, Chen Loong, Crane Immortal

Vincent Lai

Whiteclad Noble, Bodhisattva Lingji, Daoist Mi

Jonathan Keeble

Elder Jinchi, King of Flowing Sands, Bull King

Steve Chusak

Black Wind King, Black Bear Guai, The Buddha

Millie Hikasa

Guanyin, Kang-Jin Loong, The Fox, The Fourth Sister

Kay Eluvian

Pale-Axe Stalwart, Quick as Fire

Jim Johnson

Xu Dog

Anthony Howell

Rat Captain

James Alexander

Second Rat Prince, Yin Tiger, The Scorpionlord, Single-Blade Ox

Benjamin Wong

Tiger's Acolyte

Megan Richards

The Child, The Second Sister

Ben Crowe

Yellow-Robed Squire

George Weightman

Mad Tiger, Cloudy Mist

Andrew Spooner

Yellow Wind Sage, Venom Daoist

Molly Harris

Maitreya, The Fifth Sister

Chris Lew Kum Hoi

The Third Prince, Jinchanzi, The Celestial Officer

Jack Ayres

Zhu Bajie

James Macnaughton

Non-Able

James Bradwell

Headless Monk

Ramon Tikaram

Non-Pure, Yellowbrow

Randy Sun

Yellow Loong

Yuriri Naka

The First Sister

Hanako Footman

The Third Sister, Hong Yi

Melody Chikakane Brown

Violet Spider

Ashley Goh

The Sixth Sister, The Red Boy

Will De Renzy-Martin

Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master

Leader Looi

Pingping, Bottom Takes Top

Finnigan Morris

Fast as Wind, Cyan Fang Beast

Shash Hira

Misty Cloud

Arina Ii

Rakshasi

James Phoon

Top Takes Bottom

Jay Taylor

Yaksha King

Nikolas Salmon

Wolf Guai, Double Headed Rat

Windson Liong

Additional Voices

Ziad Abaza

Additional Voices

Who played the Sun Wukong in Black Myth Wukong?

The man behind the Monkey King (Image via GameScience)
The man behind the Monkey King (Image via GameScience)

The legendary Monkey King was portrayed by Mark Ota. While players may not get to play as Wukong beyond the tutorial boss fight, the story revolves around him. Every time Wukong appears in a cutscene, we get the delight of hearing the amazing effort that Ota put in to express the playful, clever, yet godly king Sun Wukong.

Previously, Mark Ota had worked in some of the most well-known gaming franchises such as Ace Attorney, where he voiced Ryunosuke Naruhodo, the protagonist of The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles.

Quick Links

