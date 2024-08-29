Main characters and their voice actors in Black Myth Wukong

Black Myth Wukong boasts a huge roster of characters and features some of the most well-known names in its cast of voice actors. Based on the Chinese myth "Journey to the West," the actors had to be true to their mythological counterparts to bring the characters to life.

Black Myth Wukong has been highly praised by both players and critics. While the community highly covets the gameplay, graphics, and story, the voice acting and performance behind every character are especially getting a lot of attention, with people deeming it one of the best performances in video games this year.

In this article, we have shared the entire cast of Black Myth Wukong who played the key characters in the game.

The complete voice actors cast of all the main characters in Black Myth Wukong

The cast of the voice actors behind the main characters (Image via GameScience)

Here are all the voice actors who played the key characters in Black Myth Wukong:

Voice Actor Character(s) Mark Takeshi Ota Sun Wukong, Green-Capped Martialist, Non-White Andrew Koji Erlang, the Sacred Divinity Steven Pacey The Old Monkey, Man-in-Stone, The Keeper of the New West Alan David Keeper of Black Wind Mountain Gordon Cooper Guangzhi Kris W. Laudrum Ma Tianba (Horse Guai), Tiger Vanguard, 'Tiger Vanguard', Father Tiger Vanguard Ashley Alymann Yuan Shoucheng, Non-Void Jeremy Ang Jones Guangmou, Keeper of Flaming Mountain Kerry Shale Shen Monkey, Chen Loong, Crane Immortal Vincent Lai Whiteclad Noble, Bodhisattva Lingji, Daoist Mi Jonathan Keeble Elder Jinchi, King of Flowing Sands, Bull King Steve Chusak Black Wind King, Black Bear Guai, The Buddha Millie Hikasa Guanyin, Kang-Jin Loong, The Fox, The Fourth Sister Kay Eluvian Pale-Axe Stalwart, Quick as Fire Jim Johnson Xu Dog Anthony Howell Rat Captain James Alexander Second Rat Prince, Yin Tiger, The Scorpionlord, Single-Blade Ox Benjamin Wong Tiger's Acolyte Megan Richards The Child, The Second Sister Ben Crowe Yellow-Robed Squire George Weightman Mad Tiger, Cloudy Mist Andrew Spooner Yellow Wind Sage, Venom Daoist Molly Harris Maitreya, The Fifth Sister Chris Lew Kum Hoi The Third Prince, Jinchanzi, The Celestial Officer Jack Ayres Zhu Bajie James Macnaughton Non-Able James Bradwell Headless Monk Ramon Tikaram Non-Pure, Yellowbrow Randy Sun Yellow Loong Yuriri Naka The First Sister Hanako Footman The Third Sister, Hong Yi Melody Chikakane Brown Violet Spider Ashley Goh The Sixth Sister, The Red Boy Will De Renzy-Martin Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master Leader Looi Pingping, Bottom Takes Top Finnigan Morris Fast as Wind, Cyan Fang Beast Shash Hira Misty Cloud Arina Ii Rakshasi James Phoon Top Takes Bottom Jay Taylor Yaksha King Nikolas Salmon Wolf Guai, Double Headed Rat Windson Liong Additional Voices Ziad Abaza Additional Voices

Who played the Sun Wukong in Black Myth Wukong?

The man behind the Monkey King (Image via GameScience)

The legendary Monkey King was portrayed by Mark Ota. While players may not get to play as Wukong beyond the tutorial boss fight, the story revolves around him. Every time Wukong appears in a cutscene, we get the delight of hearing the amazing effort that Ota put in to express the playful, clever, yet godly king Sun Wukong.

Previously, Mark Ota had worked in some of the most well-known gaming franchises such as Ace Attorney, where he voiced Ryunosuke Naruhodo, the protagonist of The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles.

