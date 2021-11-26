Major hints that BGMI Lite release date is closer than you expect

BGMI Lite has been a hot topic of debate for the Indian mobile battle royale community as a large chunk of players are looking for an official word. The release of BGMI has propelled gamers to seek answers about the availability of streamlined variants as many could not enjoy the title on their devices.

Recently, there have been strong hints that BGMI Lite may be released in the coming days, reigniting the fire among Indian fans of PUBG Mobile Lite fans who have been unable to play the title since the ban last year.

BGMI Lite fans might have reasons to be happy much sooner

Hints by influencers

Ghatak’s highlight about the potential release of BGMI (Image via Instagram)

Many fans reached out to popular BGMI influencers with concerns over the release of BGMI Lite. Some have dropped a few hints, however subtly, but they have been sufficient to delight the gamers.

In October, Ghatak initially brought solace to players as he assured them about BGMI Lite’s release in one of his Instagram stories. Subsequently, in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Esports, the star revealed that gamers should expect BGMI Lite’s release by the end of this year.

Ghatak further added that he was optimistic about the game’s release in the future. Players can read his interview by clicking this link.

As a result, there has been a lot of conjecture regarding the release of BGMI Lite in December.

Maxtern @RealMaxtern BGMI Lite in the New Year? BGMI Lite in the New Year?

However, contradicting this, Maxtern, another famous influencer, tweeted the following:

“BGMI Lite in the New Year?”

Poll

The official server manager of BGMI’s official Discord channel conducted a poll on 16 November. Players were asked to select one of the reasons they wanted the release of a toned-down version of Battlegrounds Mobile in India.

The screenshot of the poll is given below:

The poll about Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite on the official Discord server (Image via Discord)

The poll was up for 24 hours and had four choices, but users did not have the option to give multiple answers. This survey on the official Discord server, in a way, can be considered one of the authorized developments on this front.

All this has brought hope among Indian PUBG Mobile Lite fans as they await the release of a particular Indian version.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: Krafton has yet to specify anything for the time being, so fans will have to wait for their formal announcement and treat these hints with a dose of skepticism.

Edited by Ravi Iyer