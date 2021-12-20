"If you f*****g clip this": Malena reacts to Nmplol’s mod poking fun with a perfectly timed donation

Nmplol's mod Oro returned with a bang following her recent suspension as she introduced fans and Malena to a new donation sound for the channel, and they received their first glimpse of it at the most opportune moment.

Nmplol and Malena have been in a relationship for a long time, and over the years, they have produced questionable sound bites and moments, and Oro used one of these bites as a donation tune.

Nmplol's mod shows off the channel's new donation sound at the perfect time

During a recent stream, Nmplol notified his fans that his mod Oro had a surprise for them with a new donation sound for 5000 bits. However, as the streamer mentioned, it seemed like they would have to wait a long time for someone to pitch in that much for a donation.

"Guys, Oro says, 'Can someone cheer 5K bits to test something'. Oro, no one in this chat has that much money in bits."

The couple then talked about who would cook, and Nmplol asked whether Malena would, to which she replied negatively. A fan in their chat called her lazy for not cooking, to which she took offense, and started calling the fan out:

"You know what happened to the last guy who called me lazy? Huh? Do you remember him?"

The miraculous 5000-bit cheer registered in their stream at that exact moment, which revealed an explicit soundbite of Malena shouting the word "a**l", causing the chat and Nmplol to burst into laughter. Malena then went on a rampage and issued DMCA threats to any fan who would clip it:

"That did not happen to the last guy, I swear if you f*****g clip this, I'm DMCAing the s**t out of that f**k."

Malena's adorable boyfriend Nmplol then added salt to the wound by also calling her 'lazy', while fans posted hilarious reactions in the chat during the moment. She then asked Oro to reveal who provided that donation, at the perfect time as well. However, the matter died down and never reached its conclusion.

The couple has had many comical moments like these whenever they stream together, and with the year soon coming to its conclusion, fans can agree that this might be right up there with their funniest Twitch moments of 2021.

Edited by R. Elahi