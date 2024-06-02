"Man, I’m good": League of Legends LoLdle answers 697 (Monday, June 3, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 697th edition are here. This online puzzle game is meant to challenge your knowledge of LoL champions. To excel at solving this title's puzzles, you need to be very familiar with League of Legends' characters' lores. With that in mind, here is the quote puzzle for June 3, 2024:

"Man, I’m good."

This article offers all the LoLdle answers for June 3, 2024.

K'Sante, Draven, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 697th edition (June 3, 2024)

Expand Tweet

Trending

The LoLdle answers for the June 3, 2024 edition are as follows:

Classic : K'Sante

: K'Sante Quote : Draven

: Draven Ability : Malzahar, Bonus : Passive

: Malzahar, : Passive Emoji : Milio

: Milio Splash art: Nunu & Willump, Bonus: Grungy Nunu & Willump

K'Sante is the correct response to the Classic question, a champion from Shurima. He's also one of the renowned top lane champions in League of Legends.

Draven is the answer to the second riddle, as the "I’m good" quote is associated with him. Malzahar's passive is easy to derive from the Ability puzzle's clues.

Milio's icons make up the Emoji puzzle. Nunu & Willump's Grungy splash art should be easy to recognize.

Read more: LoL patch 14.11 notes

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answer

Listed below are a few of the previous LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 696 (June 2): Orianna, Elise, Leona, Ryze, Vel’Koz

Orianna, Elise, Leona, Ryze, Vel’Koz LoLdle 695 (June 1): Neeko, Trundle, Vi, Cassiopeia, Vladimir

Neeko, Trundle, Vi, Cassiopeia, Vladimir LoLdle 694 (May 31): Sett, Warwick, Galio, Malphite, Amumu

Sett, Warwick, Galio, Malphite, Amumu LoLdle 693 (May 30): Zac, Sivir, Janna, Katarina, Singed

Zac, Sivir, Janna, Katarina, Singed LoLdle 692 (May 29): Annie, Illaoi, Sejuani, Draven, Zed

Annie, Illaoi, Sejuani, Draven, Zed LoLdle 691 (May 28): Kassadin, Nunu & Willump, Teemo, Viktor, Lillia

Kassadin, Nunu & Willump, Teemo, Viktor, Lillia LoLdle 690 (May 27): Vex, Vel’Koz, Corki, Quinn, Ekko

Vex, Vel’Koz, Corki, Quinn, Ekko LoLdle 689 (May 26): Ziggs, Cassiopeia, Poppy, Sona, Ryze

Ziggs, Cassiopeia, Poppy, Sona, Ryze LoLdle 688 (May 25): Soraka, Neeko, Kled, Nami, Lissandra

Soraka, Neeko, Kled, Nami, Lissandra LoLdle 687 (May 24): Dr. Mundo, Riven, Kindred, Lux, Jarvan IV

Dr. Mundo, Riven, Kindred, Lux, Jarvan IV LoLdle 686 (May 23): Trundle, Senna, Renekton, Orianna, Fiddlesticks

Trundle, Senna, Renekton, Orianna, Fiddlesticks LoLdle 685 (May 22): Draven, Samira, Twitch, Yuumi, Xayah

Draven, Samira, Twitch, Yuumi, Xayah LoLdle 684 (May 21): Wukong, Yuumi, Aphelios, Shen, Fizz

Wukong, Yuumi, Aphelios, Shen, Fizz LoLdle 683 (May 20): Zyra, Leona, Shen, Fizz, Heimerdinger

Zyra, Leona, Shen, Fizz, Heimerdinger LoLdle 682 (May 19): Volibear, Malzahar, Katarina, Renata Glasc, Nasus

Volibear, Malzahar, Katarina, Renata Glasc, Nasus LoLdle 681 (May 18): LeBlanc, Shaco, Lillia, Nautilus, Bel'Veth

LeBlanc, Shaco, Lillia, Nautilus, Bel'Veth LoLdle 680 (May 17): Corki, Kha'Zix, Master Yi, Azir, Nami

The answers to the 698th iteration of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on June 4, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback