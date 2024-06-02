"Man, I’m good": League of Legends LoLdle answers 697 (Monday, June 3, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 697th edition are here. This online puzzle game is meant to challenge your knowledge of LoL champions. To excel at solving this title's puzzles, you need to be very familiar with League of Legends' characters' lores. With that in mind, here is the quote puzzle for June 3, 2024:
"Man, I’m good."
This article offers all the LoLdle answers for June 3, 2024.
K'Sante, Draven, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 697th edition (June 3, 2024)
The LoLdle answers for the June 3, 2024 edition are as follows:
- Classic: K'Sante
- Quote: Draven
- Ability: Malzahar, Bonus: Passive
- Emoji: Milio
- Splash art: Nunu & Willump, Bonus: Grungy Nunu & Willump
K'Sante is the correct response to the Classic question, a champion from Shurima. He's also one of the renowned top lane champions in League of Legends.
Draven is the answer to the second riddle, as the "I’m good" quote is associated with him. Malzahar's passive is easy to derive from the Ability puzzle's clues.
Milio's icons make up the Emoji puzzle. Nunu & Willump's Grungy splash art should be easy to recognize.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answer
Listed below are a few of the previous LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 696 (June 2): Orianna, Elise, Leona, Ryze, Vel’Koz
- LoLdle 695 (June 1): Neeko, Trundle, Vi, Cassiopeia, Vladimir
- LoLdle 694 (May 31): Sett, Warwick, Galio, Malphite, Amumu
- LoLdle 693 (May 30): Zac, Sivir, Janna, Katarina, Singed
- LoLdle 692 (May 29): Annie, Illaoi, Sejuani, Draven, Zed
- LoLdle 691 (May 28): Kassadin, Nunu & Willump, Teemo, Viktor, Lillia
- LoLdle 690 (May 27): Vex, Vel’Koz, Corki, Quinn, Ekko
- LoLdle 689 (May 26): Ziggs, Cassiopeia, Poppy, Sona, Ryze
- LoLdle 688 (May 25): Soraka, Neeko, Kled, Nami, Lissandra
- LoLdle 687 (May 24): Dr. Mundo, Riven, Kindred, Lux, Jarvan IV
- LoLdle 686 (May 23): Trundle, Senna, Renekton, Orianna, Fiddlesticks
- LoLdle 685 (May 22): Draven, Samira, Twitch, Yuumi, Xayah
- LoLdle 684 (May 21): Wukong, Yuumi, Aphelios, Shen, Fizz
- LoLdle 683 (May 20): Zyra, Leona, Shen, Fizz, Heimerdinger
- LoLdle 682 (May 19): Volibear, Malzahar, Katarina, Renata Glasc, Nasus
- LoLdle 681 (May 18): LeBlanc, Shaco, Lillia, Nautilus, Bel'Veth
- LoLdle 680 (May 17): Corki, Kha'Zix, Master Yi, Azir, Nami
The answers to the 698th iteration of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on June 4, 2024.
