"I hear a man likes a lady with legs": League of Legends LoLdle answers 696 (Sunday, June 2, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 696th edition are here. The online puzzle game is designed to test your knowledge of LoL champions. Solving the LoLdle puzzles will be much easier if you possess enough insight regarding the game and its characters. Subsequently, you can share your performance across your social media handles. Here is the quote puzzle for June 2, 2024:
"I hear a man likes a lady with legs."
This article reveals all the LoLdle answers for June 2, 2024.
Orianna, Elise, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 696th edition (June 2, 2024)
The LoLdle answers for the June 2, 2024 edition are as follows:
- Classic: Orianna
- Quote: Elise
- Ability: Leona, Bonus: Passive
- Emoji: Ryze
- Splash art: Vel’Koz, Bonus: Battlecast Vel’Koz
Orianna is the answer to today's Classic riddle. She is a champion hailing from Piltover. Furthermore, he's one of the most popular midlane champions in League of Legends.
The Quote riddle leads us to Elise, as the term "lady with legs" quickly reveals her name. Moving on, Leona's passive ability is showcased in the Ability puzzle.
Ryze will serve as the Emoji puzzle's solution. Finally, players should quickly identify Vel’Koz's Battlecast splash art.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answer
Listed below are a few of the previous LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 695 (June 1): Neeko, Trundle, Vi, Cassiopeia, Vladimir
- LoLdle 694 (May 31): Sett, Warwick, Galio, Malphite, Amumu
- LoLdle 693 (May 30): Zac, Sivir, Janna, Katarina, Singed
- LoLdle 692 (May 29): Annie, Illaoi, Sejuani, Draven, Zed
- LoLdle 691 (May 28): Kassadin, Nunu & Willump, Teemo, Viktor, Lillia
- LoLdle 690 (May 27): Vex, Vel’Koz, Corki, Quinn, Ekko
- LoLdle 689 (May 26): Ziggs, Cassiopeia, Poppy, Sona, Ryze
- LoLdle 688 (May 25): Soraka, Neeko, Kled, Nami, Lissandra
- LoLdle 687 (May 24): Dr. Mundo, Riven, Kindred, Lux, Jarvan IV
- LoLdle 686 (May 23): Trundle, Senna, Renekton, Orianna, Fiddlesticks
- LoLdle 685 (May 22): Draven, Samira, Twitch, Yuumi, Xayah
- LoLdle 684 (May 21): Wukong, Yuumi, Aphelios, Shen, Fizz
- LoLdle 683 (May 20): Zyra, Leona, Shen, Fizz, Heimerdinger
- LoLdle 682 (May 19): Volibear, Malzahar, Katarina, Renata Glasc, Nasus
- LoLdle 681 (May 18): LeBlanc, Shaco, Lillia, Nautilus, Bel'Veth
- LoLdle 680 (May 17): Corki, Kha'Zix, Master Yi, Azir, Nami
The answers to the 697th iteration of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on June 3, 2024.
