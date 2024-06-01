"I hear a man likes a lady with legs": League of Legends LoLdle answers 696 (Sunday, June 2, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 696th edition are here. The online puzzle game is designed to test your knowledge of LoL champions. Solving the LoLdle puzzles will be much easier if you possess enough insight regarding the game and its characters. Subsequently, you can share your performance across your social media handles. Here is the quote puzzle for June 2, 2024:

"I hear a man likes a lady with legs."

This article reveals all the LoLdle answers for June 2, 2024.

Orianna, Elise, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 696th edition (June 2, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for the June 2, 2024 edition are as follows:

Classic : Orianna

: Orianna Quote : Elise

: Elise Ability : Leona, Bonus : Passive

: Leona, : Passive Emoji : Ryze

: Ryze Splash art: Vel’Koz, Bonus: Battlecast Vel’Koz

Orianna is the answer to today's Classic riddle. She is a champion hailing from Piltover. Furthermore, he's one of the most popular midlane champions in League of Legends.

The Quote riddle leads us to Elise, as the term "lady with legs" quickly reveals her name. Moving on, Leona's passive ability is showcased in the Ability puzzle.

Ryze will serve as the Emoji puzzle's solution. Finally, players should quickly identify Vel’Koz's Battlecast splash art.

Read more: LoL Infernal 2024 skin

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answer

Listed below are a few of the previous LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 695 (June 1): Neeko, Trundle, Vi, Cassiopeia, Vladimir

Neeko, Trundle, Vi, Cassiopeia, Vladimir LoLdle 694 (May 31): Sett, Warwick, Galio, Malphite, Amumu

Sett, Warwick, Galio, Malphite, Amumu LoLdle 693 (May 30): Zac, Sivir, Janna, Katarina, Singed

Zac, Sivir, Janna, Katarina, Singed LoLdle 692 (May 29): Annie, Illaoi, Sejuani, Draven, Zed

Annie, Illaoi, Sejuani, Draven, Zed LoLdle 691 (May 28): Kassadin, Nunu & Willump, Teemo, Viktor, Lillia

Kassadin, Nunu & Willump, Teemo, Viktor, Lillia LoLdle 690 (May 27): Vex, Vel’Koz, Corki, Quinn, Ekko

Vex, Vel’Koz, Corki, Quinn, Ekko LoLdle 689 (May 26): Ziggs, Cassiopeia, Poppy, Sona, Ryze

Ziggs, Cassiopeia, Poppy, Sona, Ryze LoLdle 688 (May 25): Soraka, Neeko, Kled, Nami, Lissandra

Soraka, Neeko, Kled, Nami, Lissandra LoLdle 687 (May 24): Dr. Mundo, Riven, Kindred, Lux, Jarvan IV

Dr. Mundo, Riven, Kindred, Lux, Jarvan IV LoLdle 686 (May 23): Trundle, Senna, Renekton, Orianna, Fiddlesticks

Trundle, Senna, Renekton, Orianna, Fiddlesticks LoLdle 685 (May 22): Draven, Samira, Twitch, Yuumi, Xayah

Draven, Samira, Twitch, Yuumi, Xayah LoLdle 684 (May 21): Wukong, Yuumi, Aphelios, Shen, Fizz

Wukong, Yuumi, Aphelios, Shen, Fizz LoLdle 683 (May 20): Zyra, Leona, Shen, Fizz, Heimerdinger

Zyra, Leona, Shen, Fizz, Heimerdinger LoLdle 682 (May 19): Volibear, Malzahar, Katarina, Renata Glasc, Nasus

Volibear, Malzahar, Katarina, Renata Glasc, Nasus LoLdle 681 (May 18): LeBlanc, Shaco, Lillia, Nautilus, Bel'Veth

LeBlanc, Shaco, Lillia, Nautilus, Bel'Veth LoLdle 680 (May 17): Corki, Kha'Zix, Master Yi, Azir, Nami

The answers to the 697th iteration of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on June 3, 2024.

