Mandatory Update failed error in FIFA 23: Possible reasons, what to do and more

The Mandatory Update Failed error in FIFA 23 is one of the biggest headaches that players can face while playing the game. It has been a problem since the game's release and continues to be a major issue.

As of March 2023, the error is still known to be triggered occasionally. The Mandatory Update Failed error does not allow the user to connect their game to the EA servers. Things would have been easier to solve if it had only been a problem with the network connection.

There have been several occasions where the issue has been created by FIFA 23. Such a situation makes it harder for players to solve as there's no problem from their end. The second type has no permanent solution, but players could try some tricks to resolve this.

FIFA 23's Mandatory Update Failed error has been a major thorn in the way gamers enjoy a smooth session

The Mandatory Update Failed error could be due to an issue from the user's end or a problem with the game.

Possible solutions from the user's end

In most situations, this will be caused by a disruption in the user's internet. The first and most basic thing to do is check with the ISP provider if the connection is working. Given that it is, here are a few potential solutions a FIFA 23 player could try:

Restart the router. Routers can have heating issues, especially in the summer, and a restart often restores the connection.

Change the NAT type to 'open.' This can be done on both PC and consoles, and it could solve the Mandatory Update Failed error.

In consoles, turn the DNS automatic and clear the automatic MAC address.

PC players can also launch the game via the EA app instead of Steam. This has worked for some players on the EA forum.

Possible solution from the game's end

Users can try the following methods:

Restarting the game could sometimes work at re-establishing the connection.

Go to settings and then to matchmaking options. This process has also been known to solve the Mandatory Update Failed error.

Manually try to connect with the servers from inside the game.

Reinstall FIFA 23.

It's worth noting that none of the steps guarantee success as there isn't much information about when the error can be triggered wrongfully in FIFA 23. Despite the tricks mentioned above, it's best if EA Sports resolves the issue permanently.

