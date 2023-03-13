Are FIFA 23 servers down (March 13)? Users report issues getting into FUT

FIFA 23 servers might have once again run into trouble if the news coming in from social media is to be believed. Despite having no scheduled maintenance in place, users from all across the globe are reporting issues when trying to get into the game. Since several modes depend on the online connection to work, a disruption in the server can cause major issues.

The extent of this problem is not entirely clear. One guess could be the upcoming title update that's set to arrive on or before March 15 for new content.

EA Sports has already announced that the NWSL and UWCL will be introduced to FIFA 23 on March 15. A title update means that the servers are usually taken down for maintenance. Today's problem, however, seems to be of a different kind, which has already created a flurry of reactions on social media.

FIFA 23's latest server issues might be a result of the upcoming title update

Not many FIFA 23 players had expected a server issue on March 13. Title updates usually come with routine maintenance that is informed to users in advance. This seems to be something different, which isn't uncommon.

As stable as the servers are, they have been known to run into trouble. The same happened a few weeks ago when the game remained out of access for a long time. This led to EA Sports informing that the servers are out of order. Such an incident hasn't happened yet, so it might not be serious.

Moreover, the latest problem seems to be restricted to certain areas only. Social media has clips of people enjoying the game, while many have posted screenshots of failures to log in. France seems to have been an affected area, but it appears that other regions are also facing the issue.

This will disappoint many FIFA 23 players, as any server issue renders the Ultimate Team unplayable. It's the game's most popular mode, and being out of order often causes frustration for the players.

Another possible scenario could be PS5 players being affected. While rare in nature, the server issues can sometimes be platform specific. Whichever case it might be, players will hope that any issues will be resolved at the earliest.

