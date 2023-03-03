Are FIFA 23 servers down today (March 3)? Users report issues with FUT mode

FIFA 23 players ran into a major issue on March 3, as the servers went down due to unforeseen reasons. This comes on the basis of an official update from EA Sports, who took to social media to inform the public about the major headaches that have affected many all over the world.

Server issues aren't unheard of in modern times, as there can be several reasons for it. EA Sports routinely takes down the servers, but those are scheduled maintenances done after major updates. As of now, it's not known what has caused the latest issue.

It's almost guaranteed that this isn't a scheduled maintenance as EA Sports hasn't mentioned anything to the community beforehand.

The problems were first reported when players worldwide reported issues while trying to play the game. It seems that the Ultimate Team mode is the major one that has been affected. This has become a major problem for many who were busy trying to complete their Weekend League matches.

FIFA 23 servers are likely to be back soon as EA Sports has acknowledged the problem

FIFA Direct Communication @EAFIFADirect We are investigating reports of some players being unable to connect to FUT & Volta and will provide an update in this thread when available. We are investigating reports of some players being unable to connect to FUT & Volta and will provide an update in this thread when available.

There are different ways to check the server status of FIFA 23 if players are in any kind of doubt. The most secure way to find out is through official sources like EA Sports. Due to its official nature, this is the most legitimate way to learn about it.

Other procedures involve using the DownDetector website, which lists the server status of multiple sites. It usually detects if a server is down, and this extends to FIFA 23. This could be a potential solution for players when EA Sports doesn't make any official announcements.

Which modes have been affected?

If there's any solace, FIFA 23 remains partly available despite the server issues. It seems that the Ultimate Team is down to many who are suffering from similar problems. This will be a major headache for all those who are aiming to qualify for the playoffs of the Finals. An even bigger problem is the fact that the restoration time hasn't been officially mentioned.

The Volta mode has also been affected by this, which has robbed players of the opportunity to play. EA Sports has implemented mechanics from the earlier FIFA Street series to develop the said mode.

There have been some interesting improvements made to it over the last few years, and it provides a nice alternative for FIFA 23 players.

Readers are advised to follow the official social media handle of EA Sports Communication to be updated about when the servers will be restored back to their normal state. Players could also receive some form of compensation due to this unfortunate blackout.

