Mandragora Whispers of the Witch Tree: Complete list of achievements and trophies

Mandragora Whispers of the Witch Tree is an upcoming indie title featuring metroidvania-style gameplay. The game, which falls under the souls-like genre, has 53 trophies or achievements that players can unlock. These include one Platinum trophy, two Gold trophies, eight Silver trophies, and 42 Bronze trophies.

This article lists all the trophies or achievements available in Mandragora Whispers of the Witch Tree.

All achievements and trophies in Mandragora Whispers of the Witch Tree

Platinum trophy

Obtained all Trophies: Obtain all Trophies.

Gold trophy

End of an Era: Complete the main story.

Complete the main story. Grand Explorer: Explore the entire map.

Silver trophy

Arena Champion: Clear all Entropic Rifts.

Clear all Entropic Rifts. Armed to the Teeth: Collect all weapons.

Collect all weapons. Economic Thinker: Reach maximum level with three vendors.

Reach maximum level with three vendors. Grand Master: Rech level 100.

Rech level 100. Loremaster: Unlock all Bestiary information.

Unlock all Bestiary information. Massacre: Kill 10000 enemies.

Kill 10000 enemies. Reaver of Entropy: Kill 1000 enemies in Entropy.

Kill 1000 enemies in Entropy. The Betrayal: Defeat the King Priest.

There are 42 bronze trophies in Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree (Image via Knights Peak)

Bronze trophy

A Dream within a Dream: Defeat the Sleepwalker.

Defeat the Sleepwalker. All Smiles: Defeat the Queen of Smiles.

Defeat the Queen of Smiles. Arachnophobia: Defeat the Paleweaver.

Defeat the Paleweaver. Armorer: Enchant 20 armor pieces.

Enchant 20 armor pieces. Bigfoot: Defeat all Giants.

Defeat all Giants. Bigger Than a Wolf: Defeat the Warg.

Defeat the Warg. Blood Spilled, But not Wasted: Defeat Lord Auberon.

Defeat Lord Auberon. Bounty Hunter: Claim all bounties.

Claim all bounties. Capo di Tutti Capi: Defeat Pepper.

Defeat Pepper. Cat Person: Pet all the cats.

Pet all the cats. Court Affairs: Defeat the Expelled Court Magician.

Defeat the Expelled Court Magician. Creature of the Old World: Defeat the Necromancer.

Defeat the Necromancer. Drain the Blood: Defeat all Bloodfiends.

Defeat all Bloodfiends. Enchanter: Enchant 10 weapons.

Enchant 10 weapons. Executioner-executioner: Defeat the Fang Executioner

Defeat the Fang Executioner Exorcist: Defeat all Wraiths.

Defeat all Wraiths. Exterminator: Defeat all Corrupted Vermin.

Defeat all Corrupted Vermin. Fighting: Kill 1000 enemies.

Kill 1000 enemies. Good Student: Learn a new skill.

Learn a new skill. Interdimensional Threat: Defeat a Rift Boss.

Defeat a Rift Boss. Journeyman: Reach level 25.

Reach level 25. Knowledge is Power: Defeat the Tome Mistress.

Defeat the Tome Mistress. Master: Reach level 50.

Reach level 50. Master Craftsman: Craft 50 items.

Craft 50 items. Monster Slayer: Defeat a Miniboss.

Defeat a Miniboss. No Match: Defeat the Bandit Captain.

Defeat the Bandit Captain. No Secret Anymore: Find 15 secret areas.

Find 15 secret areas. No Stone Unturned: Collect all diagrams.

Collect all diagrams. One Thousand and Forty-Nine: Enter the Treasure Chamber in Tombstone Hollows.

Enter the Treasure Chamber in Tombstone Hollows. Revenge: Defeat the Inquisitors.

Defeat the Inquisitors. Ring Collector: Collect all rings.

Collect all rings. Skilled!: Upgrade a skill to maximum level.

Upgrade a skill to maximum level. Taking Care: Defeat all Caretakers.

Defeat all Caretakers. The Cult of the Lamb: Defeat Matron Layla.

Defeat Matron Layla. The Ferryman: Defeat the Ferryman.

Defeat the Ferryman. The Light in the Darkness: Fully upgrade the Witch Lantern.

Fully upgrade the Witch Lantern. The Play: Defeat the Marionettes.

Defeat the Marionettes. To Right a Wrong: Defeat the Entropic Wyrm.

Defeat the Entropic Wyrm. Treasure Hunter: Open 100 chests.

Open 100 chests. Tremors: Defeat all Chthonic Stalkers.

Defeat all Chthonic Stalkers. Warmup: Kill 100 enemies.

Kill 100 enemies. Wasnt't Funny: Hear a corny joke.

You can pre-order Mandragora Whispers of the Witch Tree before it releases on April 17, 2025.

