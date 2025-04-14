Mandragora Whispers of the Witch Tree: Complete list of achievements and trophies

  • home icon
By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Apr 14, 2025 05:17 GMT
Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree is now out for pre-orders (Image via Knights Peak)
Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree is available for pre-order (Image via Knights Peak)

Mandragora Whispers of the Witch Tree is an upcoming indie title featuring metroidvania-style gameplay. The game, which falls under the souls-like genre, has 53 trophies or achievements that players can unlock. These include one Platinum trophy, two Gold trophies, eight Silver trophies, and 42 Bronze trophies.

This article lists all the trophies or achievements available in Mandragora Whispers of the Witch Tree.

All achievements and trophies in Mandragora Whispers of the Witch Tree

Platinum trophy

  • Obtained all Trophies: Obtain all Trophies.

Gold trophy

  • End of an Era: Complete the main story.
  • Grand Explorer: Explore the entire map.
also-read-trending Trending

Silver trophy

  • Arena Champion: Clear all Entropic Rifts.
  • Armed to the Teeth: Collect all weapons.
  • Economic Thinker: Reach maximum level with three vendors.
  • Grand Master: Rech level 100.
  • Loremaster: Unlock all Bestiary information.
  • Massacre: Kill 10000 enemies.
  • Reaver of Entropy: Kill 1000 enemies in Entropy.
  • The Betrayal: Defeat the King Priest.
There are 42 bronze trophies in Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree (Image via Knights Peak)
There are 42 bronze trophies in Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree (Image via Knights Peak)

Bronze trophy

  • A Dream within a Dream: Defeat the Sleepwalker.
  • All Smiles: Defeat the Queen of Smiles.
  • Arachnophobia: Defeat the Paleweaver.
  • Armorer: Enchant 20 armor pieces.
  • Bigfoot: Defeat all Giants.
  • Bigger Than a Wolf: Defeat the Warg.
  • Blood Spilled, But not Wasted: Defeat Lord Auberon.
  • Bounty Hunter: Claim all bounties.
  • Capo di Tutti Capi: Defeat Pepper.
  • Cat Person: Pet all the cats.
  • Court Affairs: Defeat the Expelled Court Magician.
  • Creature of the Old World: Defeat the Necromancer.
  • Drain the Blood: Defeat all Bloodfiends.
  • Enchanter: Enchant 10 weapons.
  • Executioner-executioner: Defeat the Fang Executioner
  • Exorcist: Defeat all Wraiths.
  • Exterminator: Defeat all Corrupted Vermin.
  • Fighting: Kill 1000 enemies.
  • Good Student: Learn a new skill.
  • Interdimensional Threat: Defeat a Rift Boss.
  • Journeyman: Reach level 25.
  • Knowledge is Power: Defeat the Tome Mistress.
  • Master: Reach level 50.
  • Master Craftsman: Craft 50 items.
  • Monster Slayer: Defeat a Miniboss.
  • No Match: Defeat the Bandit Captain.
  • No Secret Anymore: Find 15 secret areas.
  • No Stone Unturned: Collect all diagrams.
  • One Thousand and Forty-Nine: Enter the Treasure Chamber in Tombstone Hollows.
  • Revenge: Defeat the Inquisitors.
  • Ring Collector: Collect all rings.
  • Skilled!: Upgrade a skill to maximum level.
  • Taking Care: Defeat all Caretakers.
  • The Cult of the Lamb: Defeat Matron Layla.
  • The Ferryman: Defeat the Ferryman.
  • The Light in the Darkness: Fully upgrade the Witch Lantern.
  • The Play: Defeat the Marionettes.
  • To Right a Wrong: Defeat the Entropic Wyrm.
  • Treasure Hunter: Open 100 chests.
  • Tremors: Defeat all Chthonic Stalkers.
  • Warmup: Kill 100 enemies.
  • Wasnt't Funny: Hear a corny joke.
You can pre-order Mandragora Whispers of the Witch Tree before it releases on April 17, 2025.

