Top 6 games releasing in March 2020

We're already approaching the 3rd month of 2020 and things are only about to get better. February was a bit of a slow month and there weren't any releases which were too promising. But don't worry gamers, March is going to be an incredible month as there are going to be some long-awaited releases that are finally coming this month.

We are still months away from the release of Xbox Series X and the PS5. While we wait for a new generation of consoles to come, let us take a moment to appreciate the amazing games that are still being released and will continue to release this year.

Here are 6 games to look forward to in March 2020.

#6. Bleeding Edge

Available on: PC, Xbox One

Release Date: 24 March

Bleeding Edge is an online multiplayer combat game that features an interesting art style (a lot like Borderlands) and gameplay. The game is also made by the same creators as the popular Devil May Cry series. There are many characters to choose from an the gameplay will be an online 4v4 arena combat.

You will need to choose the right composition for your team including a tank, DPS and a healer so that you can win.

#5. Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX

Available on: Nintendo Switch

Release Date: 6 March

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon is getting a remake of the original Red Rescue Team game after 14 years. Mystery Dungeon is one of the best and most underrated sub-series of games from the Pokemon series. The game is a lot harder than normal Pokemon games as well.

In Mystery Dungeon, the player answers a few questions and becomes a Pokemon (from one of 16), entering a town full of Pokemon. You can do missions and explore the world, recruit Pokemon to fight in your team, do sidequests and a lot more. Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX is set to be the first Pokemon spin-off game for the Nintendo Switch.

