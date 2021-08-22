Marginalized streamers on Twitch are crying out for help but to no avail

Recently, Twitch released a statement promising that it will work toward stopping “hate-raids” and other forms of harassment that creators on the platform complain about.

On August 21, Twitch released an official Twitter thread in reference to “hate-raids” and other forms of harassment that marginalized creators have complained about. In recent weeks, a range of creators such as “RekItRaven” and “PleasantlyTwstd” have complained about harassment on the platform.

Creators of marginalized communities have spoken about incidents where their chat would be filled with hundreds of viewers sending them obscene and derogatory messages. While in most cases, colored or black content creators have been targeted, other creators belonging to the LGBTQ+ community have also been targeted. Twitch promised to take care of the problem via a lengthy post, and encouraged streamers to keep reporting these attacks.

No one should have to experience malicious and hateful attacks based on who they are or what they stand for. This is not the community we want on Twitch, and we want you to know we are working hard to make Twitch a safer place for creators. https://t.co/fDbw62e5LW — Twitch (@Twitch) August 20, 2021

Twitch promises to take action against abuse directed at marginalized streamers

Twitch has received a range of reports of abuse and harassment targeted at marginalized streamers. In almost all cases, the creators are smaller streamers, who are easy targets for abusive viewers, especially as their cases, until now, have not received as much attention as they deserve. Twitch acknowledged the lack of action and claimed they would take action on multiple levels.

In the meantime, please keep reporting these egregious attacks. It helps us identify and remove bad actors and their networks, and update tools as behaviors evolve. These changes may not be visible, but we are making them daily. — Twitch (@Twitch) August 20, 2021

We are angry. And we have every right to be because this is dangerous.



Twitch is not safe. I spent my whole stream yesterday being raided, follow botted and doxxed.



It may not mean much but I have 2 kids here who now may have to experience swatting first hand.

Do better. — ʀᴇᴋ ɪᴛ, ʀᴀᴠᴇɴ! ☠🔪 (@RekItRaven) August 20, 2021

It took me a moment but had to get permission from them to post. This is what a former Amazon engineer that had a pretty long stint had to say about Twitch.



Which is absolutely telling on why it takes twitch forever to help anyone or do anything. pic.twitter.com/L7T6GM8Jvc — OhKay (@OhkayPlays) August 20, 2021

just watched one of my favorite content creators get hate raided THREE FUCKING TIMES @Twitch @TwitchSupport when the fuck are y'all gonna do something about this?? there are actual nazi's on your platform trying to scare people off. fuckin disgusting. #TwitchDoBetter pic.twitter.com/Kmq9lkylkS — alissa🌹 (@theladyalissa) August 20, 2021

with amazon backing twitch, there's no way that twitch doesn't have the tools to handle these amount of attacks. bring in professionals that work with cyber security and have them help make twitch more secure in combatting the amount of hate raids, bots, etc. — AesmaTV (@AesmaTV) August 20, 2021

The platform promises to respond and take action with respect to individual cases and that an open dialog about creator safety is already underway. It claimed to have found a vulnerability in identifying hate-speech in their filters and said that they have solved it via an update. Twitch will also release further tools to identify ban-evasion and improve account verification soon.

The fastest way to eliminate 90% of these hate raids is to give streamers more authority on their own channels. Let us limit who can be in chat with settings like 2FA accounts only. And if someone is banned, they should not have access to view or the stream, PERIOD. — Marie Grey (@_MarieGrey) August 20, 2021

This is the moment we ratioed the KKK bots. History has been made🙏🏽 we up at the half, fuck EM! pic.twitter.com/h5tRTjf39W — jojo🇨🇺 (@JoJoThaMoFo) August 19, 2021

I'm glad to hear it, but we have been asking for this for months. For years. This should be solved by now, not just getting worked on.



This should have been addressed before a member of your SAFETY ADVISORY BOARD was harassed off your platform and gave up streaming, FFS — ♥️ Lucky Bun (@Lucky_BunTTV) August 20, 2021

Hire @CommanderRoot



Simple.

There is nothing to work on if someone already made headway. Use what they have and hire them to expand it. — Candice 🏳️‍🌈(She/Her): Is Live (@MunchkinDoom) August 20, 2021

The Twitter thread, however, was met with quite a bit of criticism, with many creators complaining that the platform has not responded to reports they have filed against incidents of abuse. Others questioned Twitch’s policies and talked about the double standard that currently exists with respect to creators and viewers. While content creators are banned for merely uttering problematic terms, viewers are not banned despite having a history of harassing streamers.

Several have suggested ways in which Twitch can solve the problem, also mentioning that a single user should not be allowed to make multiple accounts.

The tweets suggest that the issue is an ongoing one, with a range of creators and Twitch users talking about their experiences on the platform.

Edited by Sabine Algur