Maro vs Elite Kelly: Which Free Fire character is better for aggressive gameplay?

Garena Free Fire has many characters that provide unique abilities on the ground. They aid players and help them gain an advantage over enemies.

Amidst a wide selection, a few characters enhance the aggressive style of gameplay. Most players prefer such a playstyle because it boosts the kill count, resulting in an increment in the K/D ratio.

This article compares the abilities of Elite Kelly and Maro, two of the better aggressive characters, to see who is the best for aggressive gameplay in Free Fire.

Analyzing the abilities of Maro and Elite Kelly in Free Fire

Maro

Maro in Free Fire

Ability: Falcon Fervor

Skill type: Passive

Maro is a falconer with a passive skill called Falcon Fervor.

This ability (level 1) increases damage over distance by up to five percent. It also helps increase the damage dealt on tagged enemies by one percent.

Falcon Fervor's optimum level (level 6) increments damage over distance by 25 percent. The damage dealt by marked opponents will increase by 3.5 percent.

Elite Kelly (Kelly "The Swift")

Elite Kelly in Free Fire

Ability: Deadly Velocity

Skill type: Passive

Elite Kelly, the upgraded or 'Awakened' version of Kelly, has a passive ability called Deadly Velocity. It activates after sprinting for four seconds, and the first shot on an enemy deals 101% damage. But, the skill lasts for 5 seconds.

At Elite Kelly's optimum potential (Level 6), the first shot damage caused on the enemy increases to 106%.

Verdict: Who is better?

Maro and Elite Kelly are both suitable options for aggressive players. While the former increases damage over distance, Kelly offers 101% damage on the first shot on the enemy.

But, when looked closely, Maro is slightly better as his ability can be used repeatedly. In comparison, Kelly's ability is limited to the first single shot on the enemy.

However, both cause a lot of damage. Therefore, it is up to an individual whether he/she prefers Maro or Elite Kelly.

Disclaimer: A character's choice is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

