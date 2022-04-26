Martha is Dead review: A narrative that leaves you psychologically bent

The horror genre of entertainment is known for striking fear into people who consume it. However, the term horror doesn’t mean having ghosts appearing in front of you. Instead, it can be psychological as well.
Being a fan of horror movies and games, Martha is Dead intrigued me as I learned about paranormal and psychological factors. I’ve always looked out for an experience that sends shivers down my spine whenever it games to horror games.
However, Martha is Dead wasn’t about giving such an experience. Rather, it gave one that psychologically left me wondering.
Martha is Dead review: A narrative experience of a lifetime
Martha is Dead takes place in war-torn Europe during late World War 2, where Germany is living its last days of glory.
Players can experience that era’s dark time through the carefully crafted story and uncover the secrets behind Martha's death.
Gameplay: Camera can see what plain eyes can’t see
Martha is Dead's gameplay is quite simple. The players take on the role of Giulia, who is introduced as Martha's twin sister. The character is fond of photography, and that hobby is used in the game to give a narrative that takes patience.
Knowing the history of photography, this small element intrigued me and kept me invested during the gameplay.
The main item that plays a massive role in the narrative is Giulia's 1940 Rolleicord camera, used mainly during gameplay. Giulia would use this camera to take pictures of important narrative items that uncover the story little by little.
Players can take photos to their liking. However, they are supposed to develop these photos using the old method of chemical dipping.
Also, the mechanics of these cameras are incredibly realistic and take photography rules quite seriously. Even though it feels like a photography simulator at times, it would be entirely wrong for players to think it that way.
The game uses the entire map to tell a vast story and gives multiple gameplay opportunities to get further acquainted with that era.
One of the most notable quests was the one that required the usage of Telegram to give a narrative other than Martha's death. Players can use a telegram device that functions just like the real one and involves a lot of concentration to learn the story.
This isn't the only quest that players will encounter, and the game provides plenty more to give players a hint towards obtaining the true ending.
Story: Spectacular yet horrific at the same time
The game's narrative features Giulia, who takes the place of her mute sister Martha, who died by drowning in the lake. Giulia does this because her sister was immensely loved and sacrificed herself as they looked the same.
To solve this mysterious death, Giulia takes herself to the woods to look for clues. However, it turns out to reveal something bigger.
As the game is set during the late War World 2 era, it does include the horror of that time and keeps on giving an eerie feeling. Giulia even gets involved with the army as her father was a part of the German military.
But the story isn’t that simple and takes a huge turn in the late game and turns it into true horror. There have been times when players would feel confused about what was going on around them, which has struck me too. This doubt keep on growing till the end, and the revelation pushes players further down the abyss of doubts.
Visuals and performance
For my testing, I have used my custom setup, and the specifications are as follows:
Test bench specification
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- GPU: Nvidia RTX 2060S
- RAM: 16GB
- Monitor: LG 1080p IPS Display@240Hz
- Graphics preset: High with Ray Tracing ON
There is no doubt saying it, but the game looks insanely photorealistic and uses a great camera model that functions just like our eyes. This little attention to detail is appreciated and lets players enjoy the game as they were right there.
Additionally, the mechanics behind the camera are completely realistic and add more depth to the game.
The environment in the game is very detailed, and it felt lively when I was passing by the woods or other areas. Thanks to the game’s carefully designed lighting mechanics, it does make the game more realistic and helps players become a part of it.
While my entire gameplay seemed relatively smooth, there were indeed some moments where the game has stuttered. Nonetheless, it did manage to provide a great visual and narrative experience.
In Conclusion
Being a psychological horror game, Martha is Dead does live up to its genre and gave me an ending that still keeps me wondering. The game provides straightforward gameplay and lets players enjoy the story without making it super complicated.
The game also seemed very impressive in terms of visuals and used the environment carefully to give a much better narrative. The story is intriguing for curious minds and offers an ending that lets players stitch their explanation.
In short, Martha is Dead is recommended for players looking for a great psychological thriller experience, and the narrative is well-detailed.
Combining all the elements in the Martha is Dead does make a great game. However, it also requires patience to chalk out the story.
Martha is Dead (2022)
