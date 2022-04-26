Martha is Dead review: A narrative that leaves you psychologically bent

The horror genre of entertainment is known for striking fear into people who consume it. However, the term horror doesn’t mean having ghosts appearing in front of you. Instead, it can be psychological as well.

Being a fan of horror movies and games, Martha is Dead intrigued me as I learned about paranormal and psychological factors. I’ve always looked out for an experience that sends shivers down my spine whenever it games to horror games.

However, Martha is Dead wasn’t about giving such an experience. Rather, it gave one that psychologically left me wondering.

Martha Is Dead @MarthaisDead

And it takes a very particular type of person to do it.



Watch episode 10 of Martha Uncovered on



youtu.be/Uof_hAnhSPY "Developing a video game is a very difficult job..."And it takes a very particular type of person to do it.Watch episode 10 of Martha Uncovered on #WiredLive to go behind the scenes with the team that brought you #MarthaIsDead "Developing a video game is a very difficult job..."And it takes a very particular type of person to do it.Watch episode 10 of Martha Uncovered on #WiredLive to go behind the scenes with the team that brought you #MarthaIsDead▶️ youtu.be/Uof_hAnhSPY https://t.co/ZuTBfCIszj

Martha is Dead review: A narrative experience of a lifetime

Martha is Dead takes place in war-torn Europe during late World War 2, where Germany is living its last days of glory.

Players can experience that era’s dark time through the carefully crafted story and uncover the secrets behind Martha's death.

Gameplay: Camera can see what plain eyes can’t see

Martha is Dead's gameplay is quite simple. The players take on the role of Giulia, who is introduced as Martha's twin sister. The character is fond of photography, and that hobby is used in the game to give a narrative that takes patience.

Knowing the history of photography, this small element intrigued me and kept me invested during the gameplay.

Telegram Machine in the game (Image via Wired Productions)

The main item that plays a massive role in the narrative is Giulia's 1940 Rolleicord camera, used mainly during gameplay. Giulia would use this camera to take pictures of important narrative items that uncover the story little by little.

Players can take photos to their liking. However, they are supposed to develop these photos using the old method of chemical dipping.

Also, the mechanics of these cameras are incredibly realistic and take photography rules quite seriously. Even though it feels like a photography simulator at times, it would be entirely wrong for players to think it that way.

Martha Is Dead @MarthaisDead

New episode of Martha Uncovered dropped yesterday!



Wonder why the Tuscany backdrop of

Then watch episode 9 on



bit.ly/3JbebNb ICYMI :New episode of Martha Uncovered dropped yesterday!Wonder why the Tuscany backdrop of #MarthaIsDead looks so gorgeous?Then watch episode 9 on #WiredLive and wonder no more! ICYMI : New episode of Martha Uncovered dropped yesterday!Wonder why the Tuscany backdrop of #MarthaIsDead looks so gorgeous?Then watch episode 9 on #WiredLive and wonder no more! 👇▶️ bit.ly/3JbebNb https://t.co/vttFiYRrT7

The game uses the entire map to tell a vast story and gives multiple gameplay opportunities to get further acquainted with that era.

One of the most notable quests was the one that required the usage of Telegram to give a narrative other than Martha's death. Players can use a telegram device that functions just like the real one and involves a lot of concentration to learn the story.

This isn't the only quest that players will encounter, and the game provides plenty more to give players a hint towards obtaining the true ending.

Story: Spectacular yet horrific at the same time

Narrative of the story is done in a unique way (Image via Wired Productions)

The game's narrative features Giulia, who takes the place of her mute sister Martha, who died by drowning in the lake. Giulia does this because her sister was immensely loved and sacrificed herself as they looked the same.

To solve this mysterious death, Giulia takes herself to the woods to look for clues. However, it turns out to reveal something bigger.

As the game is set during the late War World 2 era, it does include the horror of that time and keeps on giving an eerie feeling. Giulia even gets involved with the army as her father was a part of the German military.

Martha Is Dead @MarthaisDead



Pre-orders yours before they vanish.



⚰️ The #MarthaIsDead Collectors Edition is more than just a name, it's a celebration of a special game, and jam packed with all these bonus extras, including copies for both PlayStation 5 AND Steam.Pre-orders yours before they vanish.⚰️ bit.ly/3H1IQvn The #MarthaIsDead Collectors Edition is more than just a name, it's a celebration of a special game, and jam packed with all these bonus extras, including copies for both PlayStation 5 AND Steam.Pre-orders yours before they vanish.⚰️ bit.ly/3H1IQvn https://t.co/grfgCM8hxc

But the story isn’t that simple and takes a huge turn in the late game and turns it into true horror. There have been times when players would feel confused about what was going on around them, which has struck me too. This doubt keep on growing till the end, and the revelation pushes players further down the abyss of doubts.

Visuals and performance

The graphics of the game is very impressive (Image via Wired Productions)

For my testing, I have used my custom setup, and the specifications are as follows:

Test bench specification

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 GPU: Nvidia RTX 2060S

Nvidia RTX 2060S RAM: 16GB

16GB Monitor: LG 1080p IPS Display@240Hz

LG 1080p IPS Display@240Hz Graphics preset: High with Ray Tracing ON

There is no doubt saying it, but the game looks insanely photorealistic and uses a great camera model that functions just like our eyes. This little attention to detail is appreciated and lets players enjoy the game as they were right there.

Additionally, the mechanics behind the camera are completely realistic and add more depth to the game.

Martha Is Dead @MarthaisDead



Lots of RT's and Likes is a good way to say 'yes' You think we should do a special competition where you can win one of these cameras from #MarthaIsDead and a bunch of accessories next week or nah? 📸Lots of RT's and Likes is a good way to say 'yes' You think we should do a special competition where you can win one of these cameras from #MarthaIsDead and a bunch of accessories next week or nah? 📸 Lots of RT's and Likes is a good way to say 'yes' 👇 https://t.co/nz0M7xY53C

The environment in the game is very detailed, and it felt lively when I was passing by the woods or other areas. Thanks to the game’s carefully designed lighting mechanics, it does make the game more realistic and helps players become a part of it.

While my entire gameplay seemed relatively smooth, there were indeed some moments where the game has stuttered. Nonetheless, it did manage to provide a great visual and narrative experience.

In Conclusion

Giulia and Martha in one frame (Image via Wired Productions)

Being a psychological horror game, Martha is Dead does live up to its genre and gave me an ending that still keeps me wondering. The game provides straightforward gameplay and lets players enjoy the story without making it super complicated.

The game also seemed very impressive in terms of visuals and used the environment carefully to give a much better narrative. The story is intriguing for curious minds and offers an ending that lets players stitch their explanation.

Martha Is Dead @MarthaisDead



See what the critics are saying in the new Accolades Trailer, feat. the song “Don’t Forget My Name” by Femina Ridens



youtu.be/pRB7lg7zov8 We've been blown away by the response to #MarthaIsDead - thank you all for listening to Giulia's storySee what the critics are saying in the new Accolades Trailer, feat. the song “Don’t Forget My Name” by Femina Ridens We've been blown away by the response to #MarthaIsDead - thank you all for listening to Giulia's story ❤️See what the critics are saying in the new Accolades Trailer, feat. the song “Don’t Forget My Name” by Femina Ridens▶️ youtu.be/pRB7lg7zov8 https://t.co/A0nmWniake

In short, Martha is Dead is recommended for players looking for a great psychological thriller experience, and the narrative is well-detailed.

Combining all the elements in the Martha is Dead does make a great game. However, it also requires patience to chalk out the story.

Martha is Dead (2022)

The review (Image by Sportskeeda)

Review Code Provided By: Wired Productions

Reviewed on: PC

Platforms: Windows PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, XBOX One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Developer: LKA

Publisher: Wired Productions

Release Date: February 24, 2022

Edited by Yasho Amonkar