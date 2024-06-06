Marvel Contest of Champions v45.0 Release Notes: New characters, bug fixes, and more

Kabam announced the Marvel Contest of Champions v45.0 Release Notes, which has made the community incredibly excited. While the 2D fighting game already had a vast roster, the developer has decided to bring in two new champions from the Marvel universe to make it more engaging. Besides, they have also announced new content, and bug fixes to enhance the overall experience.

This article talks about all the new content arriving in the game, as announced by the Marvel Contest of Champions v45.0 Release Notes.

Marvel Contest of Champions v45.0 Release Notes: New heroes and their launch dates

Northstar arriving by the end of June in MCOC (Image via Kabam)

Per the official announcement, Kabam will be introducing two new heroes: Northstar and Arcade. Northstar aka Jean-Paul Beaubier belongs to the Canadian superhero team Alpha Fight with her twin sister Aurora.

He has been an Olympic gold medalist skier with hypersonic speed and photonic energy blasts. One of the respected instructors of the Xavier Institute, Northstar lives in the mutant sanctuary of Krakoa with his husband and daughter. Northstar will be arriving at the Marvel Contest of Champions on June 27, 2024.

Arcade is arriving soon in MCOC (Image via Kabam)

On the other hand, Arcade is a popular villain who remains true to his showman roots and refuses to eliminate his enemies in unconventional ways. He has been employed repeatedly over the years to eliminate the X-men but somehow they always escaped causing harm to Arcade's reputation.

However, per the official post, this time Arcade has created a "Murderworld" to trap the X-men and kill them with his brand of chaos. Arcade will join the top-tier champions in MCOC from June 6, 2024, onwards.

Marvel Contest of Champions v45.0 Release Notes: New Content

The Marvel Contest of Champions v45.0 Release Notes has promised plenty of engaging content like Arcade Game Modes, Side Quests, and more. Here is everything you need to know:

Arcade Games

Arcade Games is a new addition per the Marvel Contest of Champions v45.0 Release Notes (Image via Kabam)

The second Saga has arrived with the Marvel Contest of Champions v45.0 Release Notes. Saga 2: Arcade Games: Arcade has taken over The Battlerealm with twisted games and punishing amusements. It will be interesting to see how that plays out for Champions in the latest events.

All Fun and Games

Per the Marvel Contest of Champions v45.0 Release Notes, responding to an Alpha Flight distress call, Northstar arrives in New Manhattan only to discover that he is a player in the deadly games of Arcade.

To defeat this challenge they’ll need The Summoner as their player 2 while they try to button-mash through the lethal levels of this treacherous trap-master. Level up and prepare for the All Fun And Games.

Side Quest: Terror Twister

Marvel Contest of Champions v45.0 Release Notes announced a new Side Quest called the Terror Twister. Arcade’s amusement park is open for business and terrifying rides will be twisting The Summoner’s choices with traps and tricks.

"Murderworld" is as full of treasures as it is filled with dangers, so be sure to look out for a special reward you’ll be able to unlock by completing each challenging map through the month.

Spring of Sorrow

Spring has come, and soon a special set of challenges will be made available to those who have become Paragon or higher. Challenging content that consists of one 1v1 Quest will be released every two weeks. However, be cautioned that these encounters are not for the faint of heart, and will cause you to be overcome with sorrow.

To further increase the trials set before you, each quest will be accompanied by solo objectives for you to try to overcome, as mentioned in the Marvel Contest of Champions v45.0 Release Notes.

MCOC v45.0 Release Notes announced other features and improvements

The Marvel Contest of Champions v45.0 Release Notes has also announced some other features and improvements like:

Quick Heal

You can now get back into the action faster with Quick Heal. This feature will assess the necessary revives and potions required to get your Champions back into fighting shape. Select the best options from your inventory and stash, and provide dynamic top-up options if your items are running low.

Battlegrounds Victory Track Medal Upgrades

The developer is also introducing improvements to the Battlegrounds Victory Track system as announced in the Marvel Contest of Champions v45.0 Release Notes. The climb through the Victory Track to the Gladiator’s Circuit will be more manageable for more players, as the entire Victory Track will now operate under a ‘two medals gained per win, one medal lost per defeat’ system.

Additional ranks, with additional rewards, have been added to each tier to facilitate these changes.

Other bug fixes and improvements arriving with the Marvel Contest of Champions v45.0 Release Notes

Fixed an issue where the God of Fear was too OP for the game and trying to increase his power would cause a game crash

Fixed an issue with some users being unable to enter Incursions zones due to narrow mismatches in team power indices

Fixed an issue with Symbiote Supreme’s Nullify at the beginning of the fight not interacting correctly with some opponents

Fixed an issue with Mangog not consistently getting angry from non-standard 5-hit combos

Fixed an issue with the “Slip and Roll” Necropolis node where the silly defenders thought they were evading while stunned

Fixed an unintended interaction between Prowler and Power Drain-immune champs who received infinite Special 3’s under certain conditions

Fixed an issue with some of Onslaught and Bahamet’s icons stacking with other timer icons

Updated the description of the “Offensive Specialty” node Buff to clarify the source of the Block Proficiency reduction

Fixed an issue with some users receiving a “Banned champ” message when trying to place Alliance War defenders that are not banned

Fixed an issue with Nightcrawler’s info page displaying incorrect values

Fixed an issue with Spider Man 2099 Relic’s dex immunity where the special benefit for named champions was incorrectly applied to everyone

Fixed an incorrect value in Baron Zemo’s info page regarding the damage of his Bleeds

Fixed an issue with Onslaught’s synergy with Red Skull to allow him to Regenerate multiple instances of damage in the same frame (such as from the sharp skin of a certain watery defender)

Fixed an issue with Onslaught not losing Crush charges against Debuff-Immune opponents

Fixed an issue with Vox’s “Never Back Down” ability preventing dash forward immediately after dashing back

Updated Glykhan’s description to clarify that he does not count as the final boss of the quest for certain Galactorum-usurping Elders

Fixed an issue with the “Power Pain” node Buff not scaling duration across its variations correctly

Fixed an issue with per-user Loyalty rewards

Fixed an issue with Attack and Defense icons not showing in the Battlegrounds battle deck

Updated Mordo’s Astral Evade description to clarify the function

Fixed an issue with Alliance War extended off-season impacting War Rating

Updates Hawkeye’s info page with a missing line of text regarding the Special 3 minigame

Fixed an issue where Odin’s Protection Pre-fight ability was not capping Max HP loss to 15% in Incursions

Fixed an issue where Iron Man (Infinity War)’s synergy with Captain America was incorrectly affecting Spectre Debuffs

Fixed an issue where Juggernaut was able to stagger infinite Buffs with a single passive (Already live in 44.1)

Fixed an issue (for real this time) where Mantis was able to gain Furies while not charging heavy (Already live in 44.1)

Fixed an issue where Silver Sable was not reliably gaining fervor against particularly chonky opponents

Updated the Tranquility node to use patented new tech that Havok won’t confuse for a Purify

Updated a few references to the “Power Leech” Debuff to clarify that these are and always have been Power Steal effects

