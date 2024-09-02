Marvel Future Fight maintenance break (September 3, 2024): Timings and rewards explored

The Marvel Future Fight maintenance scheduled for August 3, 2024, will set up the v1030 September update. This patch introduces new uniforms for Iron Man, War Machine, Hulkbuster, and Rescue. The game will be unavailable during this period as the developer prepares everything for the highly anticipated update.

In this article, we’ll cover all the details of the Marvel Future Fight maintenance schedule and the rewards you can expect.

Marvel Future Fight maintenance schedule (September 3, 2024)

Expand Tweet

Trending

The Marvel Future Fight maintenance is scheduled from September 3, 11:00 PM UTC to September 4, 07:00 AM UTC, lasting for a total of eight hours. Check out all the time zones below:

Asia

India Standard Time (IST): September 4, 4:30 AM to 12:30 PM

China Standard Time (CST): September 4, 7 AM to 3 PM

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): September 4, 7 AM to 3 PM

Japanese Standard Time (JST): September 4, 8 AM to 4 PM

Korea Standard Time (KST): September 4, 8 AM to 4 PM

Europe

Western European Summer Time (WEST): September 3, 11 PM to September 4, 7 AM

Central European Summer Time (CEST): September 4, 12 AM to 8 AM

Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): September 4, 1 AM to 9 AM

America

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): September 3, 4 PM to September 4, 12 AM

Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): September 3, 5 PM to September 4, 1 AM

Central Daylight Time (CDT): September 3, 6 PM to September 4, 2 AM

Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): September 3, 7 PM to September 4, 3 AM

During this time, essential updates and improvements will be carried out to enhance the overall performance of the service. Users should be aware that the service or platform will be offline throughout the maintenance window, and some features may be temporarily unavailable.

Also read: War Machine in Marvel Future Fight: Stats, how to get, and best uses

Marvel Future Fight maintenance rewards

Given that the users will be disturbed for the maintenance to take place, the developer has also ensured to compensate for their patience, in the form of rewards. After the end of the maintenance, until September 8, 14:59 UTC (or September 8, 08:29 PM IST), players can claim the following items:

Energy x100

6-Star Hero Chest x1

Boost Points x50

If you already have the character from the 6-Star Hero Chest at 6-Star, you will receive 256 Biometrics instead. For those who do not own the 6-Star hero, it will be given immediately. If you own the hero but it is below 6-Star, it will be upgraded.

Make sure your account is linked to Google Play, Facebook, or Game Center before the update. Note that boosters and items in the Inbox that expire during the maintenance will not be available afterward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!