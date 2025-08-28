Marvel Rivals Chrono Storm event: Everything you need to know

The Marvel Rivals Chrono Storm event has arrived with the August 28, 2025, patch notes. This is one of the best chances gamers have had to stockpile rewards before Season 4 gets underway. For a short period, missions will dish out double Chrono Tokens, letting players squeeze every bit of value out of their Battle Pass progress.

With that said, here is everything there is to know about the Marvel Rivals Chrono Storm event.

Marvel Rivals Chrono Storm event details

The event is only for a limited time, so there’s no room for slacking (Image via NetEase Games)

The concept is straightforward. During the Chrono Storm event, Weekly, Challenge, and Seasonal missions will award 2x Chrono Tokens when completed. Initially, players can earn a maximum of 2,000 extra tokens over the course of the event, which is a major advantage if you're looking to rush toward the end of your current Battle Pass.

What's fun is that in Marvel Rivals, you can still access owned Battle Passes after they have expired. So, if you don't finish earlier seasons, this is a great opportunity to go back and access rewards you didn't unlock.

Marvel Rivals Chrono Storm event schedule across regions

The Chrono Storm event doesn’t last long, and it has exact start and end times across each region. Here’s how it breaks down:

1) Marvel Rivals Chrono Storm event start times (August 28, 2025)

Pacific Time (PT): 2 am

2 am Central Time (CT): 4 am

4 am Eastern Time (ET): 5 am

5 am British Summer Time (BST): 9 am

9 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 7 pm

2) Marvel Rivals Chrono Storm event end times (September 12, 2025)

Pacific Time (PT): 1:59 am

1:59 am Central Time (CT): 3:59 am

3:59 am Eastern Time (ET): 4:59 am

4:59 am British Summer Time (BST): 9:59 am

9:59 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 6:59 pm

When the event concludes, servers will go offline ahead of the launch of Season 4. The final tick of the timer will also act as a soft countdown for what is next.

What are Chrono Tokens in Marvel Rivals?

Chrono Tokens in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Chrono Tokens are different compared to Lattice or Units, two other currencies existing in the world of Marvel Rivals. For one, they are much more specialized, as their purpose lies strictly within the realm of Battle Pass progression, making them incredibly important with events that have those available. In general, the more tokens you get, the more tiers you unlock without worrying about grinding.

Chrono Storm has double the standard payouts in this event; those extra 2000 tokens will mark the fine line between finishing a pass and being just short.

Why Marvel Rivals Chrono Storm event matters

On the surface, Chrono Storm might look like a standard “bonus currency” event, but it’s timed perfectly. It’s not just padding for your current progress, but it’s also a chance to go back and polish off unfinished seasons thanks to Marvel Rivals’ permanent Battle Pass system.

That’s something you don’t see in most other multiplayer games, which makes these extra rewards much more valuable.

