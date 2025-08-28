Marvel Rivals August 28 patch notes: Chrono-Storm event, bug fixes, and more

Marvel Rivals’ August 28 patch notes have officially arrived, and there will be a small update with no downtime in the game. The update will go live at 9 AM UTC. The latest Marvel Rivals update is adding a brand-new event called the Chrono-Storm, where you can complete challenges and earn exclusive rewards. The update is also adding two brand-new skins and fixing some minor bugs and errors that players have been facing for a while.Read on to learn more about the entire Marvel Rivals August 28 patch notes.Marvel Rivals August 28 patch notesHere are all the changes done to Marvel Rivals in today's update:All-New Event: Chrono-StormThe timestream is in flux! Complete Weekly, Challenge, and Season Missions during the Chrono-Storm event to rack up double Chrono Token rewards.Harness the power of Chronovium and earn up to 2,000 bonus Chrono Tokens before the storm subsides.Event Period: August 28th, 2025, 09:00:00 to September 12th, 2025, 08:59:59 (UTC)Don't let this storm pass you by!New In StoreScarlet Witch - Phoenix Chaos BundleScarlet Witch - Emoji BundleAvailable from: August 29th, 2025, at 02:00:00 (UTC)FixesAll PlatformsFixed an issue where the &quot;Hold to Skip&quot; button wouldn't respond after a battle during a no-downtime update.Fixed a bug preventing costume changes during a Warm-up Doom Match.Resolved an issue where the Presidential Attire Loki costume could not be shared due to blocked words.Fixed an issue where surrendering during the preparation phase could cause the match to not end properly.Maps and ModesFixed an issue in the Throne of Knull map, where dynamic Symbiote changes could trap heroes in abnormal terrain.HeroesAdam Warlock's Cosmic Comeback Correction: Fixed a cosmic conundrum where Adam Warlock's Ultimate Ability Bonus Health on revived teammates would vanish if Adam was KO'd. Adam's golden touch now ensures, even if he bites the cosmic dust!Blade's Daywalker Detox: After activating Bloodline Awakening, instead of reduced healing, Eric could not receive the Healing Over Time effects from Rocket Raccoon's Repair Mode or Luna Snow's Share the Stage. The serum's been tweaked; Blade now benefits from all friendly healing, whether tech or magic!That covers everything you needed to know about Marvel Rivals August 28 update. Check out our other news and guides related to Marvel Rivals:Marvel Rivals Season 4: Everything you need to knowHow to get Doctor Strange Master of Black Magic skin for free via GeForce reward in Marvel RivalsAll new skins coming in Marvel Rivals season 3.5