Marvel Rivals Season 4 will likely arrive in-game on September 12, 2025. This is based on the official Marvel Rivals seasonal roadmap and the in-game timer of Season 3.5. NetEase Games previously mentioned how seasons would be about two months long instead of the former three. This puts Season 4's release in mid-September.Some leaks and hints online have surfaced over the past few months, and fans can expect new heroes and maps to be introduced in the upcoming season. Here's more.Marvel Rivals Season 4: Everything you need to know and what to expectNot much has been announced about Marvel Rivals Season 4. However, Guangyun Chen, the Game Director, previously confirmed that the designs for the upcoming season have already been prepared. In fact, the designs were ready even before Marvel Rivals Season 1.5 was released, as revealed by the Game Director in an interview with PC Gamer.Furthermore, the in-game timer and official roadmap image also clarify that Season 4 will arrive on September 12, 2025. In terms of what to expect, leaks and hints in the game signal that Daredevil may be on his way to Marvel Rivals.The in-game cover art of the Nowhere Left to Run gallery card features a mysterious figure in the dark with horns and glowing eyes. Furthermore, in-game lore also suggests that Hela crossed paths with a character named Dizang, who can climb rooftops and leap between buildings; this could very well be the Man without Fear. Moreover, dataminers have also suggested that the name &quot;Daredevil&quot; appears in the game's code.Apart from that, datamined lines leaked by popular source XOX Leak suggest that Angela will be introduced in-game as well. Both heroes have been hinted at in-game as well, where the mysterious figure (Daredevil) hears her heart beating and believes that her own kin (Angela) may deliver judgment on her.The Nowhere Left to Run cards also hint at a new mysterious location, which could be the next map in Marvel Rivals Season 4. This is believed to be K'un-Lun, the place where Daniel Rand attained the Iron Fist.These, however, are in-game hints backed by leaks from popular sources and must be taken with a grain of salt.Though new heroes are always arriving, fans may be more interested in new features. The NetEase Games team continues to push back on the idea of introducing a role queue, which means Marvel Rivals Season 4 will continue to have the regular open matchmaking queue for everyone.It remains a popular demand among fans who cite Overwatch as a successful example of role queue implementation in ranked. Unfortunately, Marvel Rivals fans may have to wait longer to see it in-game if NetEase Games decides to ever implement it.