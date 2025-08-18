 Marvel Rivals Season 4 release date

By Siddharth Rathi
Published Aug 18, 2025 23:44 GMT
A still from Marvel Rivals Fate of Both Worlds cinematic, Marvel Rivals Season 4, Marvel Rivals new season, Season 4 release date, Marvel Rivals updates, Marvel Rivals PS5, Marvel Rivals Steam, Marvel Rivals new map, Marvel Rivals new hero,Marvel Rivals Season 4 update
A still from Marvel Rivals Fate of Both Worlds cinematic (Image via NetEase Games)

With Season 3.5 coming to an end, players are eager to learn about the Marvel Rivals Season 4 release date. Season 4 is expected to begin on September 12, 2025, according to the in-game countdown and the official roadmap for Season 3.5. The upcoming season could introduce new heroes and content updates. There is no official information available about the future of the seasonal update.

Still, the developers have provided hints in-game that may reveal upcoming heroes and maps. With that said, the article tells players about the Marvel Rivals Season 4 release date.

What to expect from Marvel Rivals Season 4

As mentioned earlier, Marvel Rivals Season 4 will commence on September 12, 2025, marking the end of Season 3.5. MR Season 3 became the first seasonal update to follow the roadmap, where each season will last two months instead of three. In every Season, players can expect the addition of two new Heroes to the Marvel Rivals roster.

Also read: How to fix Marvel Rivals login issue

Nowhere Left to Run gallery card in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games//Sportskeeda Gaming)
Nowhere Left to Run gallery card in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games//Sportskeeda Gaming)

The developers have hinted at details within the game's lore. In Marvel Rivals Season 3.5, Hela sought refuge in a mysterious place called Eighth City, where she interacted with a shadowy figure named Dizang.

According to the game’s lore, Dizang can easily leap between building walls and climb onto roofs. The cover art in the Nowhere Left to Run gallery cards also depicts a tall person with horns on the head and glowing eyes, which could suggest that Dizang is Daredevil.

Also read: Best character bans in Marvel Rivals Season 3.5

Another character, from the Marvel Universe, Angela, is supposed to appear in Marvel Rivals Season 4. She's Hela's sister and Odin's daughter. As per @RivalsAssembled on X, datamined files have revealed voicelines, where characters like Loki and Hela seem to be interacting with Angela.

The K’un-Lun, also linked to the lore of Iron Fist, might become a new map in Marvel Rivals Season 4. Heroes like Storm and Rocket Raccoon have referenced the map in datamined voicelines, suggesting that the seasonal update could add a martial-arts themed battle pass and cosmetics. However, all this information is based on leaks, as there is no official confirmation from the developers.

Also read: How to get Blade Polarity Edge skin in Marvel Rivals

That covers everything you need to know about the Marvel Rivals Season 4 release date. Follow Sportskeeda for more news and updates.

Siddharth Rathi

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
