How to get Blade Polarity Edge skin in Marvel Rivals

Blade Polarity Edge skin is availble in the Marvel Rivals item shop, Blade Polarity Edge skin
Blade Polarity Edge skin is availble in the Marvel Rivals item shop (Image via NetEase Games)

The Blade Polarity Edge skin can be purchased from the in-game shop in Marvel Rivals. The skins come in a bundle and include other cosmetics, such as banners, sprays, and an emote. This Legendary cosmetic features the vampire hunter in a striking set of armor. Polarity Edge gives Blade a mixed color scheme of gold, black, and cyan accents.

This article covers everything you need to know about the Blade Polarity Edge skin in Marvel Rivals.

How to get the Blade Polarity Edge skin in Marvel Rivals

The Blade Polarity Edge skin bundle in Marvel Rivals can be purchased in the in-game store for 2,200 Units. If you are short on funds, you can get just the Hero skin for 2,000 Units.

Here are all the items that you'll get in the Polarity Edge skin bundle:

  • Blade Polarity Edge legendary skin.
  • World Cutter Legendary MVP animation.
  • A Slash to Ignite All epic emote.
  • Polarity Edge nameplate.
  • Polarity Edge spray.
Here's how you can add the Polarity Edge skin to your collection in Marvel Rivals:

  • Open Marvel Rivals from your preferred game client.
  • Head to the Home tab or the featured tab.
  • Click on the Polarity Edge section.
  • Select the skin and click on the Units option to purchase the cosmetic.
  • Confirm your purchase and then access the skin from the Hero section.

The Blade Polarity Edge skin in Marvel Rivals is a Legendary cosmetic that comes with a price tag of 2200 Units. If you are short of funds, the game will prompt you to convert the Lattice currency to Units. Here are price conversions for the Lattice currency:

  • 100 Lattice: $0.99
  • 500 Lattice: $4.99
  • 1,000 Lattice: $9.99
  • 2,180 Lattice: $19.99
  • 5,680 Lattice: $49.99
  • 11,680 Lattice: $99.99

You can obtain the cosmetic by spending 2,180 Lattice, equivalent to 19 USD in real-world currency. If you prefer not to buy Lattice, Marvel Rivals offers weekly and daily challenges where you can earn Units currency by playing the game. However, depending on the balance, farming the required amount can take some time.

That's everything you need to know about unlocking the new Blade Polarity Edge skin in Marvel Rivals.

