Marvel Rivals zombies mode: Everything we know about the new PvE game mode

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Oct 17, 2025 10:05 GMT
Marvel Rivals zombies mode
Everything you need to know about Marvel Rivals Zombies (Image via NetEase)

NetEase has announced that a new Marvel Rivals zombies mode will be added to the game. Coming on October 23, 2025, this game mode will focus on PvE battles, where players will need to hold off the undead hordes led by Namor to prevent the world from becoming overrun by zombies. NetEase announced this new PvE mode on October 17, 2025, and also gave a glimpse at the gameplay.

Let's go over everything that we currently know about Marvel Rivals Zombies

What is Marvel Rivals Zombies

Marvel Rivals Zombies is a new PvE game mode that will be added to the game on October 23, 2025. This project is a collaboration between NetEase and Marvel Studios, delivering an alternate game mode centered on the Marvel Zombies series.

youtube-cover
It's a horde-based game mode where you can play from a limited pool of characters. The heroes will have their abilities altered to deal with the massive number of undead that will be attacking the streets of New York.

The game mode will focus on four of the heroes moving through the level, holding back zombie advances, and will end when either all of them fall or when you defeat the two boss enemies. These bosses will include Namor and Hela, and defeating them will allow you to win the match.

All confirmed characters for Marvel Rivals Zombies

Five heroes have been confirmed for the new PvE game mode coming to Marvel Rivals. Here is a list of all of them:

Confirmed hero roster for the zombies mode (Image via NetEase)
  • Blade
  • Punisher
  • Magik
  • Thor
  • Jeff the Land Shark
The gameplay segment of the video went over each of their abilities. For example, Frank Castle, aka The Punisher, can now set up his turret that will act as an automated machine gun, allowing him to move around the map. Magik has increased AoE on her hits, and as the developers discussed, will also have no limit on her Dark Child ultimate.

Thor's awakened state will allow him to strike multiple foes with his lightning. Blade also gains a massive AoE to his sword hits, and he can also bounce them between the horde. Jeff gains a new ability that will allow him to knock back incoming undead.

It is highly likely that new cosmetics such as Moon Knight Blade (from the TV series) and a Halloween skin for Jeff the Land Shark, which was showcased, will be added as part of this event.

