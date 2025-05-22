Marvel's Spider-Man 2 patch notes: Everything improved with patch 10 (May 22, 2025)

After a long wait, Sony-exclusive title Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was finally ported to PC on January 30, 2025. Even though the game had some rough spots here and there at the time, Insomniac Games was quick enough to respond and released multiple patches to fix the issues. The 10th patch of the game was recently released as well.

This update focuses on improving the game's performance, specifically providing much more stability with DLSS. That said, mentioned below are the full patch notes, as revealed by the developers.

Full patch notes for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 patch 10

The latest patch aims to improve DLSS 4 in the game (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

This update adds full support for NVIDIA DLSS 4 and stability improvements based on player feedback.

NVIDIA DLSS 4 includes the Transformer model for upscaling, which can be used with all NVIDIA RTX GPUs. This new upscaling algorithm offers more image stability, less ghosting, and improved anti-aliasing compared to the Legacy model which may offer better performance depending on the GPU. You can toggle between both models using the new Upscale Preset option in the Display Menu.

For NVIDIA RTX 50-series users, Multi Frame Generation is now available. This feature can be used by enabling DLSS Frame Generation and adjusting the new Max Generated Frames option in the Display Menu.

Thank you all for playing Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on PC and for providing feedback to help us improve the game!

If you encounter any DLSS related issues after this update, please make sure to disable any DLSS override options in the NVIDIA App if you have used those previously.

Release Notes (1.520.0.0)

Integrated NVIDIA DLSS 4 with Transformer model for upscaling and Multi Frame Generation for supported GPUs.

Added option to toggle between Legacy and Transformer models for NVIDIA DLSS upscaling.

Added Max Generated Frames option to control the number of generated frames when using Multi Frame Generation on NVIDIA RTX 50-series GPUs.

Fixed an issue where in particular Steam Deck players who performed the initial boot while offline encountered a persistent PSN account link error message, preventing them from starting the game.

Stability improvements.

