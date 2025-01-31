Marvel's Spider-Man 2: Complete list of missions

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Jan 31, 2025 19:10 GMT
Spider-Man 2 features the same mission list as the original title (Image via Insomniac Games)
After a long wait, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is now finally available for PC players. As this version is essentially just a port, all the contents of the game, including the missions and trophies, remain the same as the original title which was released exclusively for PlayStation 5 back in October 2023.

That said, this article lists all the main missions and side quests from Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

All main missions in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

In total, there are 31 main quests in the game (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Surface Tension (Financial District)
  • One Thing at a Time (Financial District)
  • Show me New York (Little Odessa)
  • Roll Like We Used to (Astoria)
  • Not on my Watch (Upper East Side)
  • Amends (Harlem)
  • Healing the World (Greenwich)
  • Bad Guys on the Block (Chinatown)
  • Make Your Own Choices (Midtown)
  • Master Illusionist (Downtown Brooklyn)
  • A Second Chance (Downtown Brooklyn)
  • Science Buddy (Greenwich)
  • Hunt to Live, Live to Hunt (Williamsburg)
  • Funky (Harlem)
  • Good Men (Greenwich)
  • The Flames Have Been Lit (Little Odessa)
  • Stay Positive (Greenwich)
  • Wings of My Own (Harlem)
  • New Threads (Astoria)
  • It Chose You (Upper West Side)
  • Wake Up (Astoria)
  • I'm the Hero Here (Upper East Side)
  • No Escape (Harlem)
  • Anything Can be Broken (Chinatown)
  • Don't be Scared (Midtown)
  • Trouble with Harry (Hell's Kitchen)
  • This Isn't You (Astoria)
  • Set Things Right (Financial District)
  • It's All Connected (Midtown)
  • Finally Free (Midtown)
  • Together (Astoria)
All side quests in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

The game features a very small list of side missions. There are only six quests in total that count as side missions in this title. A list of the same is mentioned below:

  • Grand Finale
  • Room For The Future
  • Emily May Foundation
  • Remember
  • The Message
  • Target Identified

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is now available to purchase for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. If you want to learn more about the various editions available and the differences between them, check out this guide.

You can also check out our other Marvel's Spider-Man 2 articles here:

