"It seems they forgot 1 thing": Marvel's Spider-Man 2 players react to latest update 

Marvel's Spider-Man 2's latest title update is easily the game's biggest and most significant post-launch content drop since its release last year. Not only did the update add the highly requested New Game+ mode, but it also came with some handy quality-of-life changes that some fans have been asking for since the title's release.

While the wait for this New Game+ update has been quite long, Insomniac Games took its time cooking it to perfection. Judging by the fan reception, it seems the studio has been successful in its mission.

Although some fans seem to have expected a bit more out of the latest update, they are still impressed by how much Insomniac Games was able to add to the game.

One player had this to say about the update on Reddit:

"I’m REALLY happy with the new update so far but it seems they forgot 1 thing"

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 fans are mostly happy with latest update, but some players have valid criticisms and requests

The New Game+ mode in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is easily the highlight of the title's latest update. However, that's not to say there aren't other new things that have been added to the game with the 3.5 gigabyte patch. From the ability to change the time of day to new accessibility options, the release comes packed with new features.

While most of these additions have been received well by the majority of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 fanbase, some players expected some additional quality-of-life features. One of the major requests that many fans seem to be echoing on the SpidermanPS4 subreddit is separate animations for Peter's parry/ counterattack moveset.

"The parry animation being tendrils one of the things I was hoping would be addressed but sadly it was not."

Some fans also talked about new bugs and errors that the update introduced to the game, including one that allowed players to access the debug menu.

"They literally forgot to take out debug menus. Insomniac is in shambles."

Some fans seemed underwhelmed by the update, mentioning how the four- to five-month wait did feel worth it to them.

"Definitely an extremely underwhelming update for features that should have been there on release. not one thing they added today was worth 6 months extra wait. will no longer be buying this studio day one."

The Marvel's Spider-Man 2 update did add features that are quite significant and shouldn't be taken lightly. I mean, New Game+ alone makes it worth it for me, especially when I factor in the new NG+-specific trophy. However, I do understand why some players might feel underwhelmed by the patch.

Having said that, I also expected Insomniac Games to add at least a couple more NG+ exclusive suits alongside the new suit styles. While I do like the Hellfire Gala suits that were added with this update, they, in my opinion, really aren't enough to justify replaying the campaign.