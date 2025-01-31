Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PC guide: Best settings for RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Super

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has finally swung its way onto PC, and capable hardware like the Nvidia RTX 4070 and 4070 Super can play it with a breeze. Nixxes was in charge of the port, which explains the game's performance and optimization. You can expect close to 100 FPS at 1440p, the intended resolution for the 70-class video cards. However, a couple of graphics settings tweaks are necessary.

In this guide, we'll explore the optimal settings for both GPUs to help you achieve the perfect balance between visual quality and performance.

Spider-Man 2 settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 12 GB

Spider-Man 2 looks visually appealing on the RTX 4070 (Image via Amazon)

We've focused on 1440p resolutions for the RTX 4070 GPU to help it maintain a balance of high framerates and eye candy. The settings below maximize visual fidelity with a mix of Ultra and Very High presets. However, certain options like RT Shadows and Ambient Occlusion have been disabled to keep the framerates from tanking.

Trending

The recommended settings for the RTX 4070 are as follows:

Display Mode:

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Aspect Ratio: Auto

Auto Refresh Rate: 60Hz

60Hz VSync: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off

Upscaling:

Frame Generation: On

On Upscale Method: Transformer RR

Transformer RR Upscale Quality: DLSS

DLSS Upscale Sharpness: Quality

Quality Dynamic Resolution Scale: 0

0 Anti-Aliasing: DLAA

Graphics settings:

Preset: Custom

Texture:

Texture Quality: Very High

Very High Texture Filtering: 16x Anisotropic

Light & Shadow:

Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Ambient Occlusion: HBAO+

HBAO+ Screen Space Reflections: High

Ray Tracing:

Ray Tracing Preset: High

High Ray-Traced Reflections: High

High Ray-Traced Interiors: High

High Ray-Traced Shadows: Off

Off Ray-Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Ray Tracing Geometry Detail: High

High Ray Tracing Object Range: 6

6 DLSS Ray Reconstruction: Off

Geometry:

Level of Detail: Ultra

Ultra Traffic Density: Very High

Very High Crowd Density: Ultra

Ultra Hair Quality: Very High

Very High Weather Particle Quality: Very High

Camera Effects:

Depth of Field: High

High Bloom: On

On Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Vignette: Off

Off Motion Blur Strength: 10

10 Field of View: 0

0 Film Grain Strength: 0

0 Sharpness: 10

10 Fullscreen Effects: On

On Screen Shake: On

Spider-Man 2 settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 Super

The RTX 4070 Super can deliver high framerates in Spider-Man 2 (Image via Amazon)

The RTX 4070 Super isn't much faster than its $549 sibling. We're using a combination of Ultra and Very High settings options. RT Shadows and Ambient Occlusion remain disabled, as their performance impact isn't justified by the minimal visual improvement they provide, even with the Super's additional horsepower. The only difference you'll notice is higher framerates.

Here are the recommended settings for the card:

Display Mode:

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Aspect Ratio: Auto

Auto Refresh Rate: 60Hz

60Hz VSync: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off

Upscaling:

Frame Generation: On

On Upscale Method: Transformer RR

Transformer RR Upscale Quality: DLSS

DLSS Upscale Sharpness: Quality

Quality Dynamic Resolution Scale: 0

0 Anti-Aliasing: DLAA

Graphics settings:

Preset: Custom

Texture:

Texture Quality: Very High

Very High Texture Filtering: 16x Anisotropic

Light & Shadow:

Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Ambient Occlusion: HBAO+

HBAO+ Screen Space Reflections: High

Ray Tracing:

Ray Tracing Preset: High

High Ray-Traced Reflections: High

High Ray-Traced Interiors: High

High Ray-Traced Shadows: Off

Off Ray-Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Ray Tracing Geometry Detail: High

High Ray Tracing Object Range: 6

6 DLSS Ray Reconstruction: Off

Geometry:

Level of Detail: Ultra

Ultra Traffic Density: Very High

Very High Crowd Density: Ultra

Ultra Hair Quality: Very High

Very High Weather Particle Quality: Very High

Camera Effects:

Depth of Field: High

High Bloom: On

On Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Vignette: Off

Off Motion Blur Strength: 10

10 Field of View: 0

0 Film Grain Strength: 0

0 Sharpness: 10

10 Fullscreen Effects: On

On Screen Shake: On

Overall, the RTX 4070 and 4070 Super are powerful gaming GPUs designed to play the latest titles at 1440p with little-to-no performance hiccups. With the above settings combinations applied, Spider-Man 2 runs like a charm on the Ada Lovelace GPUs. You can enjoy a smooth 80+ FPS experience with our recommendations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback