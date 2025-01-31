Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PC guide: Best settings for RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Super

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has finally swung its way onto PC, and capable hardware like the Nvidia RTX 4070 and 4070 Super can play it with a breeze. Nixxes was in charge of the port, which explains the game's performance and optimization. You can expect close to 100 FPS at 1440p, the intended resolution for the 70-class video cards. However, a couple of graphics settings tweaks are necessary.
In this guide, we'll explore the optimal settings for both GPUs to help you achieve the perfect balance between visual quality and performance.
Spider-Man 2 settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 12 GB
We've focused on 1440p resolutions for the RTX 4070 GPU to help it maintain a balance of high framerates and eye candy. The settings below maximize visual fidelity with a mix of Ultra and Very High presets. However, certain options like RT Shadows and Ambient Occlusion have been disabled to keep the framerates from tanking.
The recommended settings for the RTX 4070 are as follows:
Display Mode:
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Display Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Aspect Ratio: Auto
- Refresh Rate: 60Hz
- VSync: Off
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off
Upscaling:
- Frame Generation: On
- Upscale Method: Transformer RR
- Upscale Quality: DLSS
- Upscale Sharpness: Quality
- Dynamic Resolution Scale: 0
- Anti-Aliasing: DLAA
Graphics settings:
- Preset: Custom
Texture:
- Texture Quality: Very High
- Texture Filtering: 16x Anisotropic
Light & Shadow:
- Shadow Quality: Ultra
- Ambient Occlusion: HBAO+
- Screen Space Reflections: High
Ray Tracing:
- Ray Tracing Preset: High
- Ray-Traced Reflections: High
- Ray-Traced Interiors: High
- Ray-Traced Shadows: Off
- Ray-Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Ray Tracing Geometry Detail: High
- Ray Tracing Object Range: 6
- DLSS Ray Reconstruction: Off
Geometry:
- Level of Detail: Ultra
- Traffic Density: Very High
- Crowd Density: Ultra
- Hair Quality: Very High
- Weather Particle Quality: Very High
Camera Effects:
- Depth of Field: High
- Bloom: On
- Chromatic Aberration: Off
- Vignette: Off
- Motion Blur Strength: 10
- Field of View: 0
- Film Grain Strength: 0
- Sharpness: 10
- Fullscreen Effects: On
- Screen Shake: On
Spider-Man 2 settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 Super
The RTX 4070 Super isn't much faster than its $549 sibling. We're using a combination of Ultra and Very High settings options. RT Shadows and Ambient Occlusion remain disabled, as their performance impact isn't justified by the minimal visual improvement they provide, even with the Super's additional horsepower. The only difference you'll notice is higher framerates.
Here are the recommended settings for the card:
Display Mode:
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Display Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Aspect Ratio: Auto
- Refresh Rate: 60Hz
- VSync: Off
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off
Upscaling:
- Frame Generation: On
- Upscale Method: Transformer RR
- Upscale Quality: DLSS
- Upscale Sharpness: Quality
- Dynamic Resolution Scale: 0
- Anti-Aliasing: DLAA
Graphics settings:
- Preset: Custom
Texture:
- Texture Quality: Very High
- Texture Filtering: 16x Anisotropic
Light & Shadow:
- Shadow Quality: Ultra
- Ambient Occlusion: HBAO+
- Screen Space Reflections: High
Ray Tracing:
- Ray Tracing Preset: High
- Ray-Traced Reflections: High
- Ray-Traced Interiors: High
- Ray-Traced Shadows: Off
- Ray-Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Ray Tracing Geometry Detail: High
- Ray Tracing Object Range: 6
- DLSS Ray Reconstruction: Off
Geometry:
- Level of Detail: Ultra
- Traffic Density: Very High
- Crowd Density: Ultra
- Hair Quality: Very High
- Weather Particle Quality: Very High
Camera Effects:
- Depth of Field: High
- Bloom: On
- Chromatic Aberration: Off
- Vignette: Off
- Motion Blur Strength: 10
- Field of View: 0
- Film Grain Strength: 0
- Sharpness: 10
- Fullscreen Effects: On
- Screen Shake: On
Overall, the RTX 4070 and 4070 Super are powerful gaming GPUs designed to play the latest titles at 1440p with little-to-no performance hiccups. With the above settings combinations applied, Spider-Man 2 runs like a charm on the Ada Lovelace GPUs. You can enjoy a smooth 80+ FPS experience with our recommendations.