Marvel's Spider-Man 2 voice actor promises "powerful, powerful journeys" for Peter and Miles

Fans have high expectations from the upcoming Marvel's Spider-Man 2, particularly due to the dual-hero narrative. In a recent interview with Collider, Peter Parker's voice actor Yuri Lowenthal spoke up about how he expects his character to grow and mature alongside other key cast. This also includes Miles Morales, who is played by Nadji Jeter.

While many will be looking forward to the adrenaline-fueled fights against major villains like Kraven and even Venom, this is the most narrative-centric Spider-Man game yet.

Expect to see Miles and Peter lift each other up in times of need in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

At this point, it is clear that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is a story of two heroes: Miles Morales and Peter Parker. Both embody Spider-Man, yet have their own nuances and struggles. Lowenthal touched on this in the interview, saying:

"I mean, me and Nadji now have known each other since that first game [Marvel's Spider-Man 2018]. Much like Peter does in this game with Miles, I've gotten to watch Nadji grow up and come into his own and really tune into his power and who he is. So, while that doesn't happen with every game, you don't get to enjoy that mirroring of a relationship in real life and in a game, it just so happened that it worked out that way for this."

He continues:

"I love seeing that relationship play out in the game because the first game was more Pete's game, and the second game was obviously more Miles’ game, and this one is very evenhanded. Both of them get powerful, powerful journeys, and you really get to see Miles come into his own and really stand in his power."

But at the end of the day, he says it is a balancing act:

"At certain points throughout the game, the relationship tips where Miles is guiding Pete, where Pete loses his way, and Miles has to become very heavy-handed - without giving too much away - he steps beyond the mentorship and into tough love."

All things considered, this certainly is a unique scenario. Fans of both heroes can experience their distinct playstyles, set-pieces, and so on. Seeing how both struggle against their own demons while interacting with others, especially the threat of supervillains, will be interesting to see.

Speaking of villains, Tony Todd will be reprising the iconic symbiote in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. This is another element Lowenthal expressed excitement about in an interview with Collider, not just because it allows him to spend more time with the Candyman actor but also because he was impressed by Todd's rendition of Venom.

The heroic duo will go up against this greater threat and more by teaming up across the open world of NYC. In fact, the upcoming action-adventure game recently got a brand new gameplay trailer, offering fans a look at what to expect before the game is released.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 arrives exclusively on PlayStation 5 on October 20, 2023.