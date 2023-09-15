10 things you might have missed in the new Marvel's Spider-Man 2 trailer

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is the next chapter in the beloved Marvel video game saga from Insomniac Games. The latest PlayStation State of Play for September 2023 offered a new look at the upcoming open-world superhero set for PlayStation 5. Coming hot off the heels of the beloved 2018 PlayStation 4 original, players can expect a bigger, grander experience on all fronts.

In what ways does this brand-new successor improve upon its prequel? Here is all players need to know.

10 great things to look forward to in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

1) Bigger open world

Exploration is an even bigger focus now (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The sandbox of New York City has been a mainstay for the franchise across its various video game renditions throughout the years. While the same rings true for this successor, developer Insomniac Games did not leave it with a simple rehash. In addition to the original map, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will include the brand-new Queens and Brooklyn boroughs. In a nutshell, the map is twice as big now.

2) Web Wings

Soaring through the skies has never felt better (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Traversal has been an integral element of the Spider-Man experience, and it has received ample attention there. The PS4 original was lauded for its amazing web-swinging mechanics, which have made it over perfectly into the successor. This has been supplemented with the addition of web wings, which let players glide over short distances, allowing them to stay airborne for greater periods of time.

3) Iconic locales to discover

Each handcrafted area is richly detailed (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

A sizable open world is no good without interesting landmarks. Thankfully, the game offers that in spades. From the quaint Queens neighborhoods and the vibrant Coney Island circus to Peter's and Miles' schools, Midtown High and Brooklyn Visions Academy, respectively, fans will not be disappointed.

4) Brand new fast travel system

Exploration and rewards merge into a continuous loop in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

As players beat missions, progress through the narrative, and fight antagonistic factions, they will see and visit different areas of the fresh map. A new fast travel system helps players teleport to locations that are unlocked as they take over various parts of a district.

5) Seamless switching between multiple characters

Play the way you want (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Unlike the previous entries, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will feature various playable characters. This includes the iconic Peter Parker as well as Miles Morales. With each having distinct roles in the narrative and playstyles, players can freely switch between them. Thanks to the power of the PlayStation 5 SSD, this is possible on the fly.

6) Brand new side stories and activities

What could this be about? (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The open world may be massive, but it's not just for show either. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will engage players by including a variety of side missions and activities dotted around the sandbox. These can range from strange symbols to a curious drone emitting strange waves. Interacting with them will open up new missions to help players learn more about the game's lore and encounter iconic villains.

7) Track activities using AR lenses

Immersion amplified even further (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

This time around, the protagonists' Spider Suit masks have been outfitted with AR lenses in the optical areas. This allows them to track new and completed activities in the open world while on the go, making exploration feel more engaging and immersive.

8) New Spider-Man app

Even Spider-Man needs some handy tools to aid him (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Players will have access to an in-game smartphone app to track missions, activities, and more. This is also how the protagonists will communicate with one another and other denizens of New York City. Speaking of the latter, they will also ask the heroes for their help in accomplishing unique challenges.

9) Skills and gameplay customization

New skills will help improve combat and traversal (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

To take on various baddies of NYC, players must be equipped to deal with any dire situation at all times. As gamers complete challenges, they will be able to unlock new ways to lay the beatdown on enemies with enhanced skills, fresh gadgets, and more. This also includes the brand-new Suit Tech system that allows upgrading Spider-Man's abilities.

10) Over 60 varied Spider-Man suits

How will you design your hero? (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Living up to its name as the biggest game in the franchise thus far, players will find and craft varied Spidey suits, ranging from beloved classics to original creations. A new "Suit Style" system will offer more than 200 ways to customize the look of your protagonist with various pieces of gear.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 launches on October 20, 2023, exclusively for the PlayStation 5 home console.